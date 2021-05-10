News updates from HT: India gets 3rd shipment of life-saving medical equipment from Israel and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Third consignment of oxygen concentrators, respirators reaches India from Israel

India received a consignment - third so far - of life-saving medical equipment from Israel, including over 1300 oxygen concentrators and 400 respirators. These equipment were airlifted from Israel and reached India on Sunday night. Read more

‘Over 1900 personnel succumbed to Covid-19 since last year’: Railway Board chairman

Indian Railways’ 1,952 personnel have succumbed to Covid-19 since last year, Railway Board chairman Suneet Sharma said on Monday, adding that roughly 1,000 cases per day are currently being reported in the organisation. Read more

Air raid sirens, explosions heard in Jerusalem amid tensions

Explosions have been heard in Jerusalem after air raid sirens sounded. The sirens came Monday, shortly after the Hamas militant group in Gaza had set a deadline for Israel to remove its security forces from the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Read more

'The way he was making the decisions': Irfan Pathan reveals 'SRH's biggest problem' in IPL 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad were one of the favourites to reach the playoffs in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. They had the likes of David Warner, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the ranks as SRH looked like a formidable outfit to face. Read more

Kangana Ranaut calls Covid-19 ‘a wake-up call’ after dismissing it as ‘small-time flu which got too much press’

Kangana Ranaut, who is recovering from Covid-19, shared a picture of her pulse oximeter reading on Instagram Stories. She also suggested a few measures that everyone should take, including recycling and afforestation. Read more

Cops dance to Enjaai Enjaami at Chennai station, get thumbs up from tweeple. Watch

Police departments and authorities are doing their part to make people aware of the rules to abide by to keep Covid-19 at bay. From sharing informative and entertaining posts, to doing a performance in public, their initiatives always grab the attention of netizens. Read more

Watch: UP minister SN Singh on state's Covid battle, vaccine progress﻿