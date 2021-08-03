News updates from HT: India may lead the world by 2030, says ex-US envoy and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ex-US envoy says India may lead the world by 2030, lists areas

Former US ambassador to India Richard Verma has said India may lead the world in every category and with the youngest workforce in the region, the South Asian country will hold that advantage until 2050. Read more

Leaders from Cong, 14 other parties meet as Oppn launches offensive

The Congress and 14 other Opposition parties decided there would be no change in their stand on the Pegasus snooping issue and resolved to continue protesting during the remaining Monsoon Session of Parliament, two leaders told HT. Read more

Olympic medalist Mirabai inaugurates sports medicine machine at RIMS Manipur

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, who won India’s first silver medal in women’s 49kg weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, inaugurated a new arthroscopy machine at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), a premier medical institute in Imphal, Manipur, on Monday. Read more

Brazil's electoral court to probe Prez Bolsonaro for attacking voting system

Brazil's Superior Electoral Court announced Monday it will investigate far-right President Jair Bolsonaro for his constant and baseless attacks on the country's electronic voting system. Read more

R Madhavan imagined Saif Ali Khan 'socking' his face for kissing Soha Ali Khan in Rang De Basanti

R Madhavan has revealed that during his romantic scene with Soha Ali Khan in Rang De Basanti, the actor couldn't help but think of her brother, actor Saif Ali Khan. Read more

Kiara Advani looks like a goddess in white backless gown for Shershaah promotions

Shershaah actor Kiara Advani knows how to pull together the perfect red carpet look no matter what the occasion. In the past, we've seen her in bold tangerine pantsuits and charming embroidered sarees. Read more

'You'd never see Ganguly do that': Anderson on India batsman's 'fearlessness'

Commenting on how IPL has given rise to a new generation of ‘fearless’ cricketers, England legend James Anderson cited the example of India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. Read more



