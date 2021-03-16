News updates from HT: India's air quality improved in 2020, says report and all the latest news
India's air quality improved in 2020, says report
Air quality improved in India last year as compared to the previous years owing to the coronavirus induced lockdown, a report said on Tuesday. Air quality improved in major cities in India but 22 cities featured among the top 30 most polluted cities in the world, showed new data from IQAir’s global air quality data platform in its World Air Quality Report 2020. Read more
PM’s principal adviser, PK Sinha, steps down
The Prime Minister’s principal adviser, PK Sinha, stepped down from his position on Monday. His office confirmed that Sinha had submitted his resignation,but there were no immediate details behind the reason for his exit from the country’s top office. Read more
Bank employees' salary, pension will be protected in case of privatisation, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the merging of banks or privatisation of financial institutions will not hurt the interest of the employees as these are not rushed decisions and the Centre is committed to taking care of the workers. Read more
'It’s Rahul now, could be Ishan or Pant next': Chopra slams KL Rahul's critics
Indian wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul has been subjected to heavy criticism after returning with scores of one and zero in the first two T20Is against England, respectively. The right-hander, who occupied the 2nd position in the ICC T20I batsmen's rankings before the start of the series, has now slipped to the third. Read more
Citroen C5 Aircross SUV India launch date revealed
Citroen India has announced that it will launch its maiden C5 Aircross SUV in the country on April 7. The pre-bookings on the SUV have already commenced since last month and interested customers can get their car booked for a token amount of ₹50,000 at the company's new La Maison dealership or the official website. Read more
Sonu Sood has a witty response for man asking him to sponsor his wedding: 'Mantra bhi padh dunga'
Sonu Sood gets hundreds of requests from people across the country to sponsor their medical bills, their education fees, their house rent, among many other things. Read more
6-year-old kid’s gesture to calm down his 4-year-old brother is incredible
A video involving two siblings is Twitter’s new love and there is a chance that the clip will win you over too. It shows how a 6-year-old kid helped his 4-year-old brother to calm down and stopped him from throwing a tantrum. Read more
Watch: ‘Mamata accusing BJP for her leg injury out of desperation…’: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s leg injury occurred due to security lapse. Singh said Banerjee in her desperation to win the upcoming Assembly elections in the state is blaming the BJP for her leg injury. Watch here
Former Congress leader PC Chacko, who left party last week, joins NCP
TN chief secretary asks officials to 'strictly implement' Covid-19 SOPs
Two Chinese nationals caught with ‘fake’ Aadhaar card at Bagdogra airport
'His daadi would...': Nirmala Sitharaman slams Rahul, mentions Indira Gandhi
Gland Pharma inks pact to supply 252 million doses of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine
Guilty in Antilia bomb scare case will be punished, says Ajit Pawar
India surpasses single day record with over 3 million vaccinations in one day
Gujarat imposes night curfew in 4 cities till March 31 as Covid-19 cases surge
- The decision to impose the curfew was taken in the core committee meeting of the state’s coronavirus task force which is headed by chief minister Vijay Rupani.
Congress, government engage in war of words in Lok Sabha over sedition cases
Privatisation of public sector banks another way to benefit few people: Kharge
- "Indira Gandhi nationalised 14 banks. It was intended that the poor should get benefits from the bank. But today these banks are merging one by one. The private sector is being admitted into it. This is another attempt to benefit a few people," said Kharge.
Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Thane: List of districts with highest active Covid cases
RBI strengthening institutional mechanism to prevent bank frauds: FM
UK PM Boris Johnson to visit India in April as part of tilt towards Indo-Pacific
