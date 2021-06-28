News updates from HT: India successfully test-fires Agni-Prime

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India successfully test-fires Agni-Prime, a new missile in Agni series

India successfully carried out the test-firing of a new missile in the Agni series known as Agni-Prime on Monday off the coast of Odisha, officials said. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight tested the new generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island at 10:55am off the coast of Odisha. Read more.

Covishield's green pass matter being taken up at highest levels: Adar Poonawalla

The issue of Serum Institute of India’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine Covishield not being approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is expected to be taken up by Indian officials with European Union (EU) officials on the margins of the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Italy on June 29, said people familiar with developments. Read more.

Zendaya bows down to Beyonce at BET Awards in the Versace dress she wore in 2003

Zendaya bowed down to Queen Bey in the most fashionable way at the 2021 BET Awards. The Emmy winner attended the awards show wearing the same Versace dress that Beyoncé wore to the ceremony in 2003. The actor shared a picture of herself wearing the archival look that pays homage to the singer with the caption, “Crazy In love.” Read more.

'They struggle in their next spells': Gavaskar explains why Indian batsmen 'need not worry' about England Tests

India may have lost yet another ICC final when Virat Kohli and Co. suffered an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final but India batting great Sunil Gavaskar still opines that the team should not be worried about the upcoming five-match Test series against England. Read more.

Taapsee Pannu says Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane were 'scared' to film intimate scenes with her in Haseen Dillruba

Taapsee Pannu has said that her Haseen Dillruba co-stars, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, were 'scared' of filming intimate scenes with her. Directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon, the dark comedy thriller will be released on Netflix on Friday. Read more.

Skoda Kushaq launched at Rs10.49 lakh, takes on Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos

Skoda Kushaq was launched in the Indian car market on Monday at a starting price of ₹10.49 lakh (ex showroom). The Kushaq is Skoda's determined effort to make a solid mark in the mid-size SUV space that is dominated by Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos and the latest entrant forms a key part of Volkswagen Group's India 2.0 plan. Read more.

Anand Mahindra showers praise for Deepika Kumari’s gold rush at Archery world cup

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to celebrate the incredible moment of victory achieved by ace archer Deepika Kumari. Mahindra shared a tweet by World Archery that shows Kumari winning the gold medal at the Archery world cup. The clip has now garnered much applause from netizens. Read more.

Blast by drone; grenade strike; cop & family shot: 2 days, 3 attacks in J&K

In what is possibly the first drone strike on an Indian military facility, twin blasts occurred at the Indian Air Force station in Jammu on June 27, after an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is believed to have dropped explosives to damage aircraft. Watch here.