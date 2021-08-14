News updates from HT: J&K Police busts Jaish module planning to disrupt I-Day and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Jaish module planning to disrupt I-Day celebrations busted in Jammu, 4 arrested

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday claimed to have foiled a plot to disrupt the 75th Independence Day celebrations and launch several terror attacks with the arrest of four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists from Jammu city on Saturday. Read More

Vijay Mallya's Kingfisher House sold for ₹52.25 crore in ninth attempt

Businessman Vijay Mallya’s Kingfisher House at Vile Parle in Mumbai was finally sold to Hyderabad based Saturn Realtors for ₹52.25 crore in the ninth attempt by the Debt Recovery Tribunal. Read More

'Pakistan is complicit': US Congressman calls for sanction as Taliban advance

Amid accusations against Pakistan of covertly assisting the Afghan Taliban, a US Congressman has urged President Joe Biden to impose sanctions on Islamabad unless they "change course." Read More

Pant reveals what happened between him, Kohli, Siraj and why India went for DRS twice against Root

In whatever cricket we have seen in the two Tests in England so far, India have had the slight edge in pretty much all three departments. Their seamers have been impeccable while openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have been scoring the bulk of the runs. Read More

When Sridevi's decision to not work anymore gave Manish Malhotra ‘a lump’ in his throat

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has spoken about his reaction when late actor Sridevi told him that she wasn't planning to work anymore. Read More

Manushi Chhillar in wine red thigh-slit gown stuns internet with her goddess-like charm

Miss World 2017 winner Manushi Chhillar may not have made her Bollywood debut yet, but that has never stopped the beauty queen from making ultra-glam fashion statements every now and then. Read More

Mahindra XUV700 unveiled; gets bold styling, mile-long list of features

Mahindra XUV700 was officially showcased to the world on Saturday afternoon after much anticipation and dozens of spy shot images and videos that had flooded online space in recent months. Read More

PUBG Mobile, Honour of Kings, Among Us! in list of top online games played the most in 2021

The mobile gaming market has grown extremely fast ever since the Covid-19 pandemic forced people to stay indoors. Read More

