News updates from HT: J&K police chief reviews security situation following political killings and all the latest news





J&K Police chief reviews security after spate of political killings

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police chief Dilbag Singh on Friday visited the Kulgam district and chaired a security review meeting focussed on a spate of political killings in the area. Read more

‘Don’t endanger lives of citizens’: Maharashtra CM Thackeray appeals to political, religious, social organisations

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that the Covid-19 crisis was not over yet and also asked political, religious and social organisations to not do anything that would endanger the lives of citizens. Read more

China says security situation in Pakistan 'severe' after suicide blast in Balochistan's Gwadar

The Chinese embassy in Pakistan has confirmed that a Chinese national was injured in the suicide attack reported in the port of Gwadar in Balochistan province on Friday evening. Read more

IPL 2021: RCB add Chameera, Hasaranga and Tim David to squad; announce new head coach for remaining season

Royal Challengers Bangalore have bolstered their squad by adding the Sri Lankan duo of Dushmantha Chameera and all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, along with Australia's Tim David to their unit for the remainder of the IPL 2021. Read more

Shilpa Shetty shares pics from first photoshoot after Raj Kundra's arrest, is 'determined to rise'. See here

Actor Shilpa Shetty on Saturday shared pictures from a photoshoot for the first time since the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra in a porn case. Read more

ASI mom and DSP son salute each other, beautiful viral pic wins hearts

A heartwarming picture of an ASI mother saluting her DSP son has gone all sorts of viral online. Shared on Twitter, the post that shows DSP Vishal Rabari and his mother, has now won people’s hearts. There is a chance that the share will have the same effect on you too. Read more

Taliban Takeover: Why India must keep its options open amid regional instability

The Taliban takeover of war-torn Afghanistan has sent shockwaves across the globe with horrifying scenes being witnessed at the Kabul airport. The evacuation process continues even as the fighters of the islamic group and their checkpoints ring the airport. Watch here