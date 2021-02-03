News updates from HT: Japan ‘regrets’ Sri Lanka not sticking to trilateral port deal and all the latest news
‘Regrettable’: Japan on Sri Lanka not sticking to trilateral deal for port
Japan on Wednesday said it was “regrettable” that the Sri Lankan government had opted to hand over the operations of a key port terminal in Colombo to a state-run body instead of sticking to a trilateral agreement involving India for the development of the facility. Read more
Ahead of polls, TMC woos ST voters with demand for recognition of Sarna dharma
With an eye on the crucial assembly elections due in two months, the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has raised the demand of giving recognition to Sarna dharma as a separate religious code in a bid to woo the state’s tribal voters. Read more
'What is Parliament for?': Shashi Tharoor on Centre's refusal to debate on farmers' protest
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday questioned the government's stubborn attitude for refusing the demands of the opposition parties to debate on the three contentious farm laws against which farmers' unions have been protesting since November. Read more
1998 Gujarat IPS cadre officer Praveen Sinha appointed interim director of CBI
The government has appointed 1998 Gujarat cadre IPS officer Praveen Sinha as interim director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday. Read more
India vs England: 'He'll be desperate to make his own point', Knight expects Kohli to come back stronger
Former England batsman Nick Knight believes Virat Kohli will have a point to prove as he returns to lead India in the Test series against England starting February 5 in Chennai. Kohli, who went without scoring a century in the year 2020, first time it has happened in 12 years, last captained India during the Adelaide Test which the team lost by eight wickets before heading back home for the birth of his first child. Read more
Suniel Shetty takes on critics of his ‘India against propaganda’ tweet: ‘I'm a farmer myself’
Suniel Shetty joined a host of Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and Anupam Kher, and tweeted about the ongoing farmers’ protest with the hashtag ‘India Against Propaganda’. Read more
Microsoft reminds business users of July-end deadline to migrate from Skype for Business Online to Teams
Microsoft has issued a reminder to businesses that are still using its Skype for Business Online service that they have only six months to migrate to the company’s lean and feature-packed Microsoft Teams service by July 31, before the former is permanently retired. Read more
Kamala Harris criticised for wearing 'racist' Dolce and Gabbana
Kamala Harris' fashion has been the subject of much scrutiny, will some choices being applauded and others being heavily critcised. Most recently the Vice President of the United States of America wore an outfit by Italian luxury brand Dolce and Gabbana, which has drawn flak in the past for its racially offensive advertising. Read more
BMC official mistakenly drinks sanitiser instead of water, video goes viral
A senior BMC official erroneously drank sanitiser instead of water in Mumbai. The official was presenting the civic body's education budget on Wednesday afternoon. However, the official immediately realised his mistake and spat it out. The official, Ramesh Pawar, is an assistant municipal commissioner with BMC. Watch
Saudi Arabia bans international flights from 20 countries, including India
- Saudi Arabia had been ramping up domestic measures to contain the surge of coronavirus cases. Saudi health minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah has been urging people to be on their guard, not become complacent, and adhere strictly to Covid-19 preventative measures.
IMA refutes govt's data, says 734 doctors died due to Covid-19
- The top medical body in a statement said that 734 doctors have died due to Covid-19 till February 3. IMA said it was "shocked" by the government's announcement and condemned the Centre's "apathy" in verifying the data submitted by the body
India can act as net security provider in Indian Ocean Region: Defence minister
Gujarat ex-CM Shankersinh Vaghela says ready to rejoin Congress
TMC MP, movie star Dev says he won’t attend PM Modi’s programme in Bengal
- TMC Lok Sabha MP and Bengali movie star Dev shot down claims of Bengali online magazine that said he would share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function in Haldia on February 7.
No foreign govt has supported farmers' protest: MEA in Lok Sabha
- The government’s position was outlined in a written reply by minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan to a question in the Lok Sabha.
Day after limiting it to 50%, Karnataka allows 100% seating in cinema halls
Police personnel, sanitation workers in Delhi to get Covid shots from Thursday
Mumbai cop files defamation complaint against Arnab Goswami
House republicans face identity dilemma in fight over Marjorie Taylor Greene
Anti-CAA protest: Court dismisses Jamia's plea seeking FIR against police
Cold wave conditions in 8 Odisha districts: IMD
Rajasthan to charge for wedding shoots at monuments, museums
'Progress, not propaganda': Amit Shah's message on Twitter war over farm stir
