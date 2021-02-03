1998 Gujarat IPS cadre officer Praveen Sinha appointed interim director of CBI
- The decision was announced by the government as incumbent director Rishi Kumar Shukla’s tenure came to an end on Wednesday.
The government has appointed 1998 Gujarat cadre IPS officer Praveen Sinha as interim director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday.
The decision was announced by the government as incumbent director Rishi Kumar Shukla’s tenure came to an end on Wednesday. The government notification stated that Sinha will take over the duties of Shukla with immediate effect until the appointment of a new CBI director. RK Shukla joined the agency on February 4, 2019.
Praveen Sinha is currently serving as the additional director of the CBI. He will now be serving as the officiating director of the director of the agency.
Earlier on Monday, HT had reported that the high power committee that appoints the chief of the CBI is yet to hold its meeting due to delays caused by the ongoing agitation against the farm laws passed in the Monsoon Session of the Parliament in September as well as the ongoing Budget Session in the Parliament.
People familiar with the developments also said that the government could take a few more weeks to scrutinize the record of eligible officers before arriving on a decision regarding who will head the nation’s premier investigative agency.
The panel which selects the CBI director comprises Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
The ministry of home affairs (MHA) and Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) will hold consultations with the Chief Vigilance Commission (CVC) to prepare a list of probables for the selection committee to consider. The probable contenders for the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation are 1984 batch officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre YC Modi (currently director general, or DG, of the National Investigation Agency); 1984 batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana (currently DG of the Border Security Force); 1985 batch Maharashtra cadre officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal (DG of the Central Industrial Security Force); 1985 batch UP cadre officer H C Awasthy (director general of police, or DGP, Uttar Pradesh); 1984 batch officer of Haryana cadre S S Deswal; and 1985 officer of Kerala cadre Loknath Behera (DGP, Kerala).
(with inputs from Neeraj Chauhan)
