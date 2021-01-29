News updates from HT: Kerala adds more Covid-19 cases day after announcing curbs and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kerala continues adding more Covid-19 cases day after announcing curbs

A day after Kerala announced a series of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus; the state reported another hike on Friday with 6,268 new Covid-19 cases and a test positivity rate of 10.66 per cent while the national average is 2.5%. Read more

Blast reported near Israel embassy in Delhi, car windscreens damaged

A blast caused by a "very low-intensity improvised device" near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday shattered the windscreens of three cars in the area, Delhi Police said adding that there were no injuries. Read more

Beating Retreat 2021: Ceremony marks end of Republic Day celebrations

The Beating Retreat ceremony which marks the culmination of the four-day long Republic Day celebrations, took place on Friday at the historic Vijay Chowk with as many as 26 performances by the bands by the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Read more

Facebook to develop tools for advertisers to tackle harmful content

Facebook Inc said on Friday it would soon start developing "topic exclusion controls" on its platform to give advertisers greater ability to weed out certain types of content from appearing alongside their ads. Read more

‘Prithvi needs some help’: Former India batsman to work with struggling Shaw

Prithvi Shaw’s fortunes have turned the entire arc. Since his swashbuckling debut for India in 2018 where he scored a century. Read More

Michelle Obama shares Nia Dennis’ viral floor routine video, gymnast reacts

A floor routine video of US gymnast Nia Dennis has gone all kinds of viral online. Her routine celebrating “black excellence” has earned words of praise from many. Read More

Navya Naveli Nanda gives a shout-out to rumoured boyfriend Meezaan as he wins best debut award

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, cheered for Meezaan as he won a best debut award. The two have been linked together, but he has maintained in several interviews that they are just good friends. Read more

Watch: Rakesh Tikait's tears draw thousands back to Ghazipur protest l Ground report

Thousands of farmers have returned to Ghazipur after farmer leader Rakesh Tikait’s emotional video went viral on Thursday. The farmer leader in the video said that he would rather commit suicide than withdraw the agitation. He also announced that he would sit on a hunger strike. Watch here