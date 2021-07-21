News updates from HT: Kerala imposes 2-day lockdown on July 24 and 25 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kerala imposes 2-day lockdown; mass testing at dists with high positivity rate

The Kerala government on Wednesday said that the state will be under complete lockdown throughout the weekend on July 24 and 25. Read more.

‘Release my husband too’: Wife of Manipur journalist also detained under NSA

Wife of Manipur journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhem, arrested in May under provisions of National Security Act (NSA) for a Facebook post, wrote to Manipur chief secretary Rajesh Kumar on Tuesday requesting his release after political activist Erendro Liechombam, who was also arrested on same charges, was let go on Monday following a Supreme Court order. Read more.

Karnataka HC ruling on Twitter MD plea in Ghaziabad assault case tomorrow

The Karnataka high court on Thursday will pronounce its ruling on a plea filed by Twitter India managing director Manish Maheshwari challenging a notice issued to him by the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with a clipping of an alleged hate crime that went viral on social media in June. The court has twice deferred its verdict in the case. Read more.

Zika virus disease: 3 more test positive in Kerala as tally goes past 40

With three more testing positive for the Zika virus disease in Kerala, the total confirmed cases of the infection in the state went up to 41 on Wednesday, health minister Veena George said. Of the 41 reported cases, five are currently active and are undergoing treatment, the minister further said. Read more.

Oust BJP, Mamata Banerjee tells regional parties on TMC’s martyr’s day

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the alleged use of the Israeli software Pegasus for snooping on politicians, activists and journalists and made on open appeal to Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar to put together an opposition front to defeat the BJP in 2024 national elections. Read more.

Low-pressure in Bay of Bengal to bring rain in these states till July 25: IMD

The ongoing monsoon has been wreaking havoc in several parts of India, including Mumbai and Delhi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for July 21 and 22 in Mumbai, with extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Read more.

You can get 1TB of data on Reliance JioFiber for less than ₹250: Here are all the details

JioFiber, the broadband arm of Reliance Jio, has some pretty popular offerings for its users including ones that come with plenty of data. And it also has additional top-up features that allow you to access more internet without having to really pay a lot of money more. One of these offers is that you can get 1,000GB (1TB) of data on JioFiber for ₹250 only. But there are some things you should know about this 1TB data on offer. Read more.

Saif Ali Khan poses with all his four kids, Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh, for first time in Eid special pic

Sara Ali Khan treated fans to a new picture of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh. The actor, on the occasion of Eid, took to Instagram and shared a picture in which she was seen holding Jeh in her arms while Taimur Ali Khan sat on Saif's lap. Ibrahim Ali Khan took a seat on the floor. Sara hid Jeh's face with an emoji. Read more.

‘He talks less, that’s one of the secrets to success as a coach’: Ramiz Raja lauds Rahul Dravid after India win 2nd ODI

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja has heaped praise on Rahul Dravid after Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India registered a stunning victory over Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI on Tuesday in Colombo. Read more.