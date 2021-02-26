News updates from HT: Maha records 8000 new cases of Covid-19 and all the latest news
Maharashtra records over 8,000 fresh Covid-19 cases again, 1,035 cases in Mumbai
For the third consecutive day on Friday, Maharashtra recorded over 8,000 fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the highest in the country. Read More
Mamata calls herself 'daughter of Bengal', says will win despite eight phases
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday questioned the eight phases of the polling exercise announced by the Election Commission, accusing the Centre of controlling the schedule. Read More
Farmers' protest shows need for laws in sync with stakeholders: UN rights chief
The continuing farmers’ protests in India against three farm laws highlight the importance of ensuring that legislations. Read More
Oncologists willing to operate on Covid patients, survey finds
According to a recently published survey from a private hospital in the city, it was found that oncologists were willing to risk their safety to provide surgical care to confirmed Covid patients. Read More
Rakul Preet Singh joins the ‘pawri’ with a yoga video
For the past few days, the pawri trend has taken over social media. Started by Influencer Dananeer Mobeen and later popularised by Rasode Me Kaun. Read More
People come together to help delivery driver whose tearful video went viral
An emotional video of a tearful UberEats driver urging customers to consider tipping better recently went viral. Read More
Prince Harry defends The Crown, reveals whom he'd like to portray him on show
Defending the Netflix series The Crown, Prince Harry has said that the show, based on his family, doesn't pretend to be fact. Read More
After Mamata Banerjee, Smriti Irani rides scooty during roadshow in Bengal
Union Minister Smriti Irani rode a scooty during a roadshow of BJP in West Bengal. Irani, who is on a day-long visit to the poll-bound state, joined a bike rally on Friday. Watch
Health ministry says over 1.37 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered
In past 3 months, Feb registers highest number of travellers in India: Report
- According to the report, bookings surged in Goa for both February 15 and February 22 by over 20%.
'Together in fight against pandemic': PM Modi thanks WHO chief on Covax delivery
New rules for social media, OTT require right implementation: Nasscom
Congress prepared for upcoming state elections, says KC Venugopal
India extends ban on international flights till March 31
Everyone talking about miracle in Surat: Kejriwal on AAP's Gujarat performance
Dharavi reports 16 coronavirus cases, highest spike in four months
Terminal 1 of Mumbai International airport to resume domestic operations
Explosive found near Antilia was made by Nagpur-based company: Report
- A green Scorpio SUV was found parked on Carmichael Road some 600 meters away from Mukhesh Ambani’s residence Antila on Altamount Road.
'Bharat Vyapar Bandh' evokes lukewarm response
Kerala to provide free RT-PCR Covid-19 test for all returning expatriates
Congress to hold two Kisan Mahapanchayat in Rajasthan tomorrow
