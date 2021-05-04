News updates from HT: Maharashtra's Covid positivity rate declining, says health minister Tope and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Maharashtra Covid positivity rate on decline, says health minister Rajesh Tope

Amid a decline in Maharashtra’s daily coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases from the past two days, health minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said that the positivity rate in the worst-hit state has come down from 27 per cent to 22 per cent. Read more

Jammu and Kashmir employees union protests dismissal of 3 employees

Following the dismissal of three employees from the service of Jammu and Kashmir government for activities tantamount to posing a threat to the country’s security or anti-national activities has led to protests from the employees union in the union territory. Read more

'Neither yes nor no': Top Biden aide on second term for Fed Reserve chair Powell

A senior White House economic aide demurred on the question of whether President Joe Biden will nominate Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for a second four-year term, saying the decision on selecting the next central bank chief will come after a thorough “process.” Read more

Twitter acquires ad-free news reader Scroll

Twitter Inc. acquired Scroll, an ad-free news reader product, and said it expects to pull the service into a new subscription offering being planned. Scroll works with a handful of publishers, including BuzzFeed News, the Atlantic and USA Today, and offers stories from those publishers to paying customers. Read more

'IPL 2021 not cancelled, just postponed': BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla says decision will be taken in due course

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla on Tuesday clarified that the IPL 2021 season has been postponed and not cancelled. Earlier in the day, the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended indefinitely due to a Covid-19 outbreak in its bio-bubble. Read more

After Twitter bans Kangana Ranaut, designers Anand Bhushan, Rimzim Dadu refuse to work with her: 'Never too late...'

After Twitter showed her the exit door on Tuesday, two popular Bollywood fashion designers refused to work with Kangana Ranaut. Anand Bhushan and Rimzim Dadu have issued statements on their respective social media platforms and confirmed that they are disassociating themselves and their brands with the actor. Read more

Children in rural Pakistan wait eagerly for Roshan the camel's mobile library

Plodding his way through the desert in remote southwest Pakistan, Roshan the camel carries priceless cargo: books for children who can no longer go to school because of coronavirus lockdowns. The school children, who live in remote villages where the streets are too narrow for vehicles, put on their best clothes and rush out to meet Roshan. Read more

Watch| Covid talks: Jaishankar meets Biden aide Blinken in London, discusses vaccine﻿