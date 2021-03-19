News updates from HT: Mallikarjun Kharge says Insurance amendment bill is 'flawed' and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Flawed’: Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge flays Insurance Amendment Bill

Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday remarked that the Insurance Amendment Bill 2021, passed by the Rajya Sabha a day ago, was ‘flawed,’ demanding that it be sent to a Standing Committee. Read more

Gehlot announces ₹5 lakh health insurance under Chiranjeevi Yojna from May 1

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has named the newly announced universal health coverage scheme CM Chiranjeevi Yojna and said it will cover annual medical insurance of up to ₹5 lakh for every family in the state beginning May 1. Read more

'I watched all of his games': Suryakumar Yadav explains how he planned first-ball six off Jofra Archer

There were a lot of eyes on Suryakumar Yadav as he walked out to bat in the fourth T20 international against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Read more

The Big Bull trailer: Abhishek Bachchan brings more Bollywood to the Harshad Mehta story. Watch

The first trailer for Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull is out. Starring the actor as a relentless stock trader with dreams of becoming India's richest man, the film is inspired by 'true events' of stock market kingpin Harshad Mehta's life. Read more

World Sleep Day 2021: 5 tips to ensure a deep and uninterrupted slumber at night

Sleep is essential to a number of brain functions with healthy adults needing between 7 and 9 hours of sleep per night, as per National Sleep Foundation guidelines. Read more

‘Who is the animal here’: Video of people chasing an elephant sparks anger

A video shared by IFS officer Sudha Ramen showing a crowd chasing an elephant has sparked anger among people. Read more

Ex Crime Branch boss on Encounter Specialists | On The Record

The country has recently witnessed the arrest of Mumbai Police's encounter specialist officer Sachin Vaze by the National Investigation Agency. Watch here