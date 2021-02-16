News updates from HT: Mumbai mayor warns of another lockdown amid surge in Covid-19 cases and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘In people’s hands’: Mumbai mayor’s warning on lockdown amid Covid-19 surge

As cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) witnessed a fresh surge in Mumbai and Maharashtra, city mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday urged people to take precautions and warned there would have to be another lockdown. Read more

TMC MLA in Bengal’s Malda accuses ex-minister, youth leader of vandalism

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator in Bengal’s Malda district has accused a former minister and a youth front leader of the party of vandalizing his home on Monday night prompting the police to start a probe. Read more

PM announces ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for MP’s Sidhi accident victims’ kin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved an ex-gratia of ₹200,000 each for the families of those who lost their lives in the bus accident in Sidhi of Madhya Pradesh and ₹50,000 to those who were seriously injured, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. Read more

What is India's rank in World Test Championship table after win over England in second Test?

The race to reach the final of the World Test Championship is heating up England, India and Australia vie for a chance to play New Zealand at Lord's. The inaugural WTC will hold its final from June 18 to 22, with June 23 acting as a reserve day. Read more

Sandeep Nahar was 'affected' by Sushant Singh Rajput's death, says Suchitra Pillai: 'Shocking he took the same step'

Actor Suchitra Pillai, who worked with late actor Sandeep Nahar on the show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, has said that Sandeep was 'shocked' when actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in June 2020. Sandeep was found dead in his Goregaon apartment on Monday, hours after he posted a 'suicide note' video on Facebook. Read more

Disha Patani flaunts an enviable summer body, hits the pool in a hot pink bikini

Come summer and the craze to get back into shape follows but while the winter chills is still receeding, Bollywood diva Disha Patani made all jaws drop as she flaunted her enviable curves in a hot pink bikini while hitting the pool. Read more

Priyanka Gandhi shares throwback pics from her pre-wedding ceremony on Instagram

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra recently took to Instagram to share throwback pictures from her pre-wedding ceremony. On February 18, 1997, she got married to businessman Robert Vadra. Read more

Kabira Mobility launches KM 3000, KM 4000 electric bikes in India

Goa-based start-up Kabira Mobility has launched two new hi-speed electric 'Made in India' bikes - KM3000 and KM4000 in the market here. The KM 3000 has been priced at ₹1.26 lakh and the KM 4000 at ₹1.36 lakh (all prices - ex-showroom, Goa). Read more

Watch| ‘Those who invited foreign firms..’: PM Modi slams opposition on famers’ stir