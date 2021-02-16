Sandeep Nahar was 'affected' by Sushant Singh Rajput's death, says Suchitra Pillai: 'Shocking he took the same step'
- Sandeep Nahar's former co-actor Suchitra Pallai has said that he was shocked when Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide. Sandeep and Sushant worked together on MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.
Actor Suchitra Pillai, who worked with late actor Sandeep Nahar on the show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, has said that Sandeep was 'shocked' when actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in June 2020. Sandeep was found dead in his Goregaon apartment on Monday, hours after he posted a 'suicide note' video on Facebook.
Suchitra said that attempts were made by Sandeep's colleagues to get in touch with him after the video was posted. In the video, he spoke about the difficulties he was going through.
Suchitra told The Times of India, “It is just unreal! Sandeep and I worked together for three years on this show. He was one of the most gregarious people on the set. He used to make us laugh by cracking silly jokes all the time. He was such a jovial person. This entire episode makes us realise about the pain behind these happy faces.”
She continued, "God knows to what extent he was pushed that he took this drastic step, especially because I have never seen him upset on the set for all the three years that we worked together. This is such a loss!”
Sandeep worked with Sushant Singh Rajput on MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-actor, and Suchitra said that she'd heard via common acquaintances that Sandeep was 'shocked' when Sushant allegedly died by suicide last year. "He was totally shocked. He would ask why would anybody do such a thing? He was very much affected by the whole episode. So, it is shocking for us that he himself took this step,” she said.
Also read: Anupam Kher on MS Dhoni co-actor Sandeep Nahar's alleged suicide: 'He was a happy-go-lucky guy, a good actor'
If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Natasa Stankovic shares a perfect family time pic with Hardik, son Agastya
- Natasa Stankovic and and Hardik Pandya shared a cute picture of their family time with their little son, Agastya.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Kumar remembers Kesari co-star Sandeep Nahar as 'a smiling young man'
- Akshay Kumar has penned a short note on Twitter in memory of his Kesari co-actor Sandeep Nahar, who was found dead at his residence on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sandeep Nahar was 'shocked' at Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Suchitra Pillai
- Sandeep Nahar's former co-actor Suchitra Pallai has said that he was shocked when Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide. Sandeep and Sushant worked together on MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted at construction site of new home, watch video
- Actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted on Tuesday, reportedly at the construction site of their new Pali Hill home.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shabana Azmi cherishes working with Emma Thompson on Shekhar Kapur's film
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anupam Kher on Sandeep Nahar's alleged suicide: 'He was a happy-go-lucky guy'
- Actor Anupam Kher has spoken about the alleged suicide of his MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-actor, Sandeep Nahar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza shares stunning first pictures from wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi
- Actor Dia Mirza has shared the stunning first pictures from her wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi. Take a peek inside their 'pheras' and 'varmala' ceremonies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Master on OTT 2 weeks after theatres: What’s the ideal gap between theatrical and OTT release?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Sethupathi reveals why he couldn’t take up Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha
- Clarifying why he could not take up Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Vijay Sethupathi said that his schedule went haywire due to Covid 19 pandemic, resulting in his five pending Telugu films that he needed to complete.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif Ali Khan gets a shoutout from sister Saba ahead of Kareena's delivery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter user tells Ranvir, 'Konkana was right when she left you'. See his reply
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Irrfan's son Babil reveals Valentine's Day was 'blatantly disregarded', see pic
- Irrfan's son Babil shares a picture of his parents and revealed that the concept of Valentine's Day was 'blatantly disregarded' in his family.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar welcomes 'young talent' Triptii Dimri as part of DCA Squad
- Karan Johar has introduced the first of the four young talent that his new company, Dharma Cornerstone Agency will support - actor Triptii Dimri, who has previously worked in films such as Poster Boys, Laila Majnu and Bulbbul.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roohi trailer: Janhvi Kapoor turns bride-stealer ghost for Rajkummar Rao
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MS Dhoni The Untold Story actor dies by suicide, all about Dia Mirza's wedding
- From Dia Mirza tying the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi to the death of MS Dhoni The Untold Story actor Sandeep Nahar, here are top entertainment news stories.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox