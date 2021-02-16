Actor Suchitra Pillai, who worked with late actor Sandeep Nahar on the show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, has said that Sandeep was 'shocked' when actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in June 2020. Sandeep was found dead in his Goregaon apartment on Monday, hours after he posted a 'suicide note' video on Facebook.

Suchitra said that attempts were made by Sandeep's colleagues to get in touch with him after the video was posted. In the video, he spoke about the difficulties he was going through.

Suchitra told The Times of India, “It is just unreal! Sandeep and I worked together for three years on this show. He was one of the most gregarious people on the set. He used to make us laugh by cracking silly jokes all the time. He was such a jovial person. This entire episode makes us realise about the pain behind these happy faces.”

She continued, "God knows to what extent he was pushed that he took this drastic step, especially because I have never seen him upset on the set for all the three years that we worked together. This is such a loss!”

Sandeep worked with Sushant Singh Rajput on MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-actor, and Suchitra said that she'd heard via common acquaintances that Sandeep was 'shocked' when Sushant allegedly died by suicide last year. "He was totally shocked. He would ask why would anybody do such a thing? He was very much affected by the whole episode. So, it is shocking for us that he himself took this step,” she said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

