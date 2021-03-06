News updates from HT: Mumbai police capable of probing Mansukh Hiren's death, says Sanjay Raut, and all the latest news
Mumbai police capable of probing Mansukh Hiren's death, says Shiv Sena
A day after the suspicious death of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the SUV that was found parked near Mukesh Ambani’s residence with gelatin sticks in it, the ruling Shiv Sena said that if the home department uncovers the truth quickly it will be better for the “image and reputation” of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government. Read more
BJP MLA backs Ramesh Jarkiholi, say it is a case of blackmail, conspiracy
MP Renukacharya, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator and chief minister B.S Yediyurappa’s political secretary, on Friday said the allegation of sexual exploitation against former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi was a case of “blackmail and political conspiracy”. Read more
PM Modi's Brigade rally: BJP clarifies about Mithun Chakraborty, Sourav Ganguly
As West Bengal BJP is gearing up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Brigade rally in Kolkata on March 7, where the party is expecting to see a gathering of around 10 lakh people, it has also cleared the air about Mithun Chakraborty, Sourav Ganguly attending the meeting — speculation doing the rounds ahead of the mega event. In BJP's clarification, however, there is no dismissal. Read more
This shot will remain in Anderson's mind for a long time: Harbhajan lauds Pant for reverse-sweep against England pacer
Rishabh Pant was the talk of the town on Friday as he smashed a century against England in the fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium. India needed Pant to fire as they were in a precarious position at 80/4 with the top four batsmen in the pavilion. Read more
Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on I-T raids: 'Not so sasti anymore'
Taapsee Pannu, whose property was raided by the Income Tax Department's officials earlier this week, has broken her silence on Twitter. She addressed the allegations made against her and even cracked a joke. Read more
Did Sohail Khan's son Nirvan wear Salman's jacket to Ibrahim's birthday bash?
Sara Ali Khan's brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan rang in his 20th birthday with his friends. Ibrahim's father and actor Saif Ali Khan threw him a birthday bash which was attended by his sister, Sara along with the star kids of the whos-who of Bollywood. Read more
Man celebrates getting Covid vaccine by doing bhangra on frozen lake in Canada. Watch
Remember the man from Canada whose socially-distanced bhangra tutorial video went swiftly viral? Gurdeep Pandher is back again with another joyful video which may fill your heart with joy. Shared on Twitter, the video shows Pandher dancing on a frozen lake in Canada. Watch
Bengal polls: Six BJP workers injured in crude bomb attack, blame TMC
3 killed, 9 injured as dispute over land turns violent in Bihar’s Munger
- Two groups had been trying to build a wall around a plot of land that is said to belong to a mutth.
Farmers gather at western peripheral expressway as agitation completes 100 days
Dinesh Trivedi joins BJP, 'Now he is in the right party,' says JP Nadda
India airlifts Covid-19 vaccines to Somalia
- Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut dismissed the opposition's demand for an investigation into Mansukh Hiren's death by the NIA
PM Modi's Brigade rally: BJP clarifies about Mithun Chakraborty, Sourav Ganguly
'According to our finance minister': What Taapse Pannu said on 2013 I-T raids
Odisha: State govt to increase funds for MSMEs, says CM Patnaik
Rajasthan makes negative Covid report mandatory for visitors from 4 more states
- A statement form the Rajasthan Chief Minister's Office cited rising Covid-19 cases in the neighbouring states for the decision to insist on negative Covid reports for visitors.
Nagpur man befriends nurse on matrimonial site, dupes her of ₹40 lakh
- The woman who suspected foul play, checked the accused's Facebook account and found out that he was regularly chatting with another woman, who turned out to be his wife.
'India-China border tensions reflect growing Chinese aggression': Kahl
Active Covid-19 cases above 1.8 lakh, with 18,327 new infections in 24 hours
Final hearing of Alwar lynching case to be held today. Here's a recap
News updates from HT: PM to address Combined Commanders' Conference today
