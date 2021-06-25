News updates from HT: NCB takes Dawood’s brother in custody in drugs trafficking case and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

NCB takes Dawood’s brother Iqbal Kaskar in custody in drugs trafficking case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday took custody of Iqbal Kaskar, brother of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, in connection with seizure of a large quantity of hashish which originated from Jammu and Kashmir. Read more

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia lashes out at BJP for 'false report' on oxygen demand

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for lying about a report which said the Arvind Kejriwal-led state government exaggerated the city's oxygen demand during the devastating second wave of coronavirus pandemic in April-May. Read More

Kerala HC grants bail to Lakshadweep filmmaker Aisha Sultana

The Kerala high court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to filmmaker Aisha Sultana in the sedition case filed against her for her comments against Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel. Read More

Sushant Singh case: Petition against 8 film personalities, including Salman Khan, dismissed

A local court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur has dismissed the revision suit filed against eight Bollywood personalities, including Salman Khan, on charges of conspiracy to kill actor Sushant Singh Rajput, according to a report. Read More

Destructive batting doesn't mean hitting pacers out of the ground: Pathan says Pant should have shown 'responsibility'

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels Rishabh Pant should have batted a little more sensibly during India's second innings, especially since the team had received a setback in the form of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara's wickets in quick succession early on Day 6. Read More

Ray review: Manoj Bajpayee, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor stand out in irreverent but inconsistent Netflix anthology

It’s one thing to adapt the works of a writer. But it’s a different ball game altogether to adapt the works of a writer who also happens to be one of the most celebrated filmmakers of all time. Read More

