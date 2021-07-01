Home / India News / News updates from HT: Nirav Modi’s sister Purvi Mehta remits over 17 crore to govt and all the latest news
Nirav Modi is currently held at Wandsworth prison in South London.(Mint)
Nirav Modi is currently held at Wandsworth prison in South London.(Mint)
india news

News updates from HT: Nirav Modi’s sister Purvi Mehta remits over 17 crore to govt and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 08:57 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Nirav Modi’s sister Purvi Mehta remits 17.25 crore to Indian govt

Purvi Modi, sister of Nirav Modi who is wanted in the PNB scam, remitted over 17 crore from a bank in the United Kingdom to the Indian government on Thursday. Read more

‘We gave our best shot but it didn’t happen’: Ashwin says he was ‘numb’ after losing WTC Final to NZ

Ravichandran Ashwin has opened up on the heartbreaking experience of losing the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final to New Zealand in Southampton. Read more

Priyanka Chopra lands 27th spot on Instagram Richlist, makes 3 crore per post: report

With 64 million followers on Instagram, Priyanka is reportedly getting $403,000 ( 3 crore) for every promotional post she makes on the app. Read more

Hero MotoCorp sells 1 million units in Q1 of FY22, 4.6 lakh units in June alone

Hero MotoCorp on Thursday announced it had sold 4.6 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in the month of June, taking the figures for the first quarter of FY 2022 to past one million. Read more

Top smartphones under 10,000 launched in India this year; from Realme C20 to Samsung Galaxy F02s, check them out here

We’re already in the middle of the year and we’ve witnessed a huge number of smartphone launches in India. There have been multiple smartphone launches in different price segments from budget, mid-range, premium affordable, flagship to ultra premium as well. Read more

'Heads bashed...': Jinping on China's foes amid Communist Party's centenary fest

On July 1, China celebrated the centenary of its ruling Communist Party, with President Xi Jinping presiding over the festivities at Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Watch here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nirav modi world test championship china xi jinping + 2 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.