News updates from HT: Tharoor says officials' absence from parliamentary panel meet dangerous and all the latest news

Absence of officials from parliamentary panel meet sets dangerous precedent: Tharoor

Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor on Friday said the absence of three officials from a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology (IT) on the Pegasus spyware issue sets a dangerous precedent for Parliamentary accountability and democracy. “This is unprecedented and extremely dangerous,” Tharoor, who heads the panel, told HT. Read more.

70 Delta Plus variant cases found across 16 states, UT: Govt tells Lok Sabha

As many as 70 cases of Delta sub-lineage AY.1, also known as Delta Plus variant, of coronavirus were found in genome sequencing, Union science and technology minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday. Read more.

Bombay HC on Shilpa Shetty case: 'Reporting what police said never defamatory'

The Bombay high court on Friday made some significant observations regarding the right to privacy and press freedom as it was hearing the ₹25 crore defamation suit filed by Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty in connection with husband, businessman Raj Kundra's arrest in the pornography case. Read more.

Delhi high court issues notice to Ramdev on allopathy comment row

The Delhi high court which on Friday heard the case against Ramdev's disparaging remarks on allopathy gave the Yoga guru a week's time to let the court know what his stand regarding the case is. Ramdev has been asked to reply within next Friday and the case is likely to be heard against on August 10. Read more.

Tokyo 2020: PV Sindhu triumphs over Akane Yamaguchi to enter semi-final

PV Sindhu looks like a player on a mission as she stormed into the semi-final of the women's singles badminton competition at the Tokyo Olympics with a stunning 21-13, 22-20 win over Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi. Sindhu is now just one more win away from ensuring a second consecutive Olympic medal, to add to the silver she had won at the 2016 Rio Games. Read more.

MS Dhoni’s new haircut sparks mixed reactions. Pictures go viral

MS Dhoni has sparked a chatter online after pictures of his new hairstyle were posted online. Aalim Hakim, a celebrated stylist, shared the pictures on his official Twitter handle that show the former India cricket team captain sporting a new look which includes a funky hairstyle and a beard. Read more.

When Lata Mangeshkar 'flew into a rage' because Raj Kapoor implied she was 'ugly'

Lata Mangeshkar was the inspiration behind Raj Kapoor's 1978 film Satyam Shivam Sundaram, but for reasons that she didn't appreciate. His daughter Ritu Nanda revealed the story in her 2002 book, Raj Kapoor Speaks. Read more.