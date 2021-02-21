News updates from HT: Officials suspect Bengal minister may not be actual target of blast and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Bengal minister not target of blast, suspect sleuths; JMB under scanner
West Bengal’s deputy labour minister Jakir Hossain, who sustained bomb injuries with others at Nimtita railway station, Murshidabad on Wednesday night, may not have been the actual target. Read more
'Follow Covid norms or face lockdown', warns Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Amid spike in Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday directed district authorities to strictly enforce the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for unlocking the state. Read more
Day after PLA deaths are announced, hate messages target Indian embassy
Hate messages directed at the Indian embassy’s Chinese social media account, from Chinese citizens, blaming New Delhi for the military standoff with India after deaths were confirmed. Read more
Ex-defence personnel hit by phishing attack
The devices of multiple former defence personnel may have been compromised in a phishing attack launched through a government domain email address, according to technical evidence accessed by HT. Read more
Priyanka Chopra gives Nick Jonas a surprise despite being away in London, watch
Priyanka Chopra's actor-singer husband Nick Jonas has revealed how she gave him a pleasant surprise when he came back home. Nick was quite impressed by her gesture and said, "Thank you, babe."Read more
Kiara Advani made our hearts skip a beat in 2 lakh worth black sequined lehenga
Kiara Advani recently made our jaws drop when she stepped out in all-black ethnic attire. The Kabir Singh actor gave a very modern and classy twist to the lehenga-choli set at a red carpet event. Read more
'When he is hot, he can be very hot': Gambhir 'absolutely shocked' at Indian pacer's price at IPL 2021 Auction
India fast bowler Umesh Yadav had a strong showcasing in the 2nd Test against Australia in Melbourne before the right-arm seamer picked up an injury and was ruled out of the series. Read more
Air India Express plane hits lamp-post after landing at Andhra airport | Watch
A plane hit an electric pole at Vijayawada international airport. Airport official said all 64 passengers and crew members were reportedly safe. The flight was headed to Tiruchirappalli from Doha via Vijayawada.
Farm laws protests LIVE: Mega rally planned at Barnala on Sunday
- Kisan Mahapanchayats planned by farmers' union leaders, opposition to garner support in favour of repeal of farm laws as protests enter Day 86.
At 16-hour meet, India, China discuss further disengagement in eastern Ladakh
Temperatures likely to rise over NW India in the next 3-4 days
- The maximum temperature in Delhi on Saturday was 27.3 degree C, three degrees above normal and minimum was 10.4, one degree C below normal
On International Mother Language Day, Naidu promotes linguistic diversity
LIVE: Australian PM Morrison gets Covid-19 vaccine as inoculation rollout starts
Gujarat civic polls 2021: Polling underway in 6 cities, including Ahmedabad
Over 400 girls take part in recruitment drive for J-K Police in Kathua
‘Confident of completing housing for all in time’, says Nagendra Nath Sinha
India, China’s special reps to meet over LAC
Interview| ‘Did not block any welfare scheme, ensured transparency’: Kiran Bedi
63.5% health staff get shots, govt says drive to run another 5 days
Unnao poisoning: Minor taken off ventilator
Govt releases ₹5k cr to meet GST dues of states, total compensation at ₹1L-cr
