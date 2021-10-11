Home / India News / News updates from HT: PM Modi launches Indian Space Association via video-conferencing and all the latest news
‘A single-window for matters of space technology’: PM Modi launches Indian Space Association

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Indian Space Association (ISpA) via video-conferencing, and, on the occasion, also interacted with representatives of the space industry. Read More

'When there was no money...': Thief breaks into MP officer's house, leaves note

A government officer in Madhya Pradesh received an angry note from a burglar, who couldn't find enough cash at his home. Read More

Singapore to allow quarantine free travel for 11 countries; India not included for now

Singapore will be reopening its border to vaccinated visitors from 11 countries from October 19, however, India has not been included in the list of countries allowed quarantine free entry. Read More

MS Dhoni gifts autographed ball to young kid who was crying after CSK captain hit winning runs, video goes viral - Watch

MS Dhoni is 40, far from his peak and almost done with cricket entirely. And yet, if one is to get a sense of what he means to his fans. Read More

Why drinking warm water with honey can be harmful for you as per Ayurveda

Many people start their day with a glass of warm water and honey on empty stomach to lose weight. Read More

Hum Do Humare Do trailer: Rajkummar Rao brings fake parents for sake of love, messes it up. Watch

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon are once again back together after sharing screen space in Bareilly Ki Barfi. Read More

MG Astor SUV launched at 9.78 lakh, backs AI tech to power its case

MG Astor was officially launched in India on Monday at a starting price of 9.78 lakh (ex showroom, introductory). Read More

Fact check: Did Indian Army side with farmers during protest in viral video?

Amid the ongoing farmers’ protest, a video has been circulating on social media. Watch

