News updates from HT: PM Modi to address Combined Commanders' conference and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to address Combined Commanders' conference in Kevadia today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the country's top military leadership at the Combined Commanders' Conference in Gujarat's Kevadia today. He will be addressing such a conference for the first time in his career and as part of it.. Read more

PM to head committee, Sonia and Tendulkar among 259 members

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will head a high-level committee of 259 eminent personalities from various fields, including Union home minister Amit Shah, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Chief Justice.. Read more

Draw of lots for DDA Housing Scheme 2021 on March 10

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will hold the draw of lots for its Housing Scheme 2021 on March 10 and the entire proceedings will be live-streamed, the land-owning agency officials said.. Read more

SC seeks Centre’s response to trace Army captain in Pakistani jail since 1997

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to inform it within four weeks about the whereabouts of an army officer who went missing 2 years ago and is believed to be in a Pakistani jail.. Read more

Greta's comments on farm stir not bilateral issue between India, Sweden: MEA

Young Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg's recent comments on the farmers' protests in India do not form a bilateral issue between India and Sweden.. Read more

'A batsman who seems extremely insecure': Sanjay Manjrekar not happy with India batsman's performance

Manjrekar’s comments came after India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was out for another low score on Day 2 of the India-England fourth Test in Ahmedabad.. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor on why she can't watch mother Sridevi's Chaalbaaz: 'They were very mean to her'

With Roohi, actor Janhvi Kapoor explores two ‘extremes of humanity’ in the same film, and that was the reason she was drawn to it. “It was so exciting to do it and I really thought it would open me up and be very liberating as an actor.. Read more

No weights, no problem: Aditi Rao Hydari shows how to exercise without equipment

You might have had those moments, especially during the lockdown, when you wanted to work out and do weight training but the gyms were shut and you had no access to weights.. Read more

At least 20 killed, 30 wounded by suicide car bomb in Somalia capital

At least 20 people were killed and 30 wounded by a suicide car bomb just outside a restaurant near the port in Somalia's capital Mogadishu late on Friday, an emergency services official said.. Read more

Democrats split on jobless benefits slows Covid relief bill in Senate

Democrats set aside one battle over boosting the minimum wage but promptly descended into another internal fight Friday as the party haltingly tried moving its $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill through the Senate.. Read more