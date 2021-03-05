Draw of lots for DDA Housing Scheme 2021 on March 10
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will hold the draw of lots for its Housing Scheme 2021 on March 10 and the entire proceedings will be live-streamed, the land-owning agency officials said.
The DDA has received over 22,000 applications for its housing scheme, which was announced in January this year.
The agency has put up for sale 1,354 flats, mostly in the high-income group (HIG) and middle-income group (MIG) categories and located in Dwarka and Jasola, in its latest housing scheme. DDA officials said the response has been good despite the slump in the real estate sector.
“The response has been quite good. We have received 22,750 applications for 1,354 flats. The draw of lots will be live-streamed. We have made the entire process online due to the pandemic so that people don’t have to make frequent trips to our office to get work done,” said the official, on condition of anonymity.
The DDA has received over 7,000 applications along with payment for its 1,011 HIG and Middle Income Group MIG flats in Dwarka and Jasola. The 254 HIG flats are in Jasola, Vasant Kunj, Rohini and Dwarka. There are 757 two- and three-bedroom MIG flats in Dwarka, Rohini, Vasant Kunj, Janahgirpuri and Madipur.
While 215 flats in Jasola have been put on sale for the first time, the remaining were returned by allottees in the previous housing schemes. The cost of HIG flats, which are 87.9 square metres (sqm) to 177.3 sqm in size, varies between ₹69.62 lakh and ₹2.14 crore.
Apart from the location of flats, DDA officials said the quality of construction, facilities at the housing complex, two parking slots per flat in HIG category, .,are some of the reasons why people are keen on picking up one of these flats.
Despite the slump in the real estate market, DDA officials are optimistic that 254 HIG flats in Jasola will find many takers. “These are spacious flats, located on the Delhi-Noida border and well-connected to the rest of the city via Metro and other public transport systems. There is a dual piping system as the complex has its own sewerage treatment plant. The most important thing is that each flat has two parking slots. The ₹2.1 crore cost is as per the market rate,” said a second senior DDA official, also on condition of anonymity.
Spread over 64.04 sqm to 129.98 sqm, the cost of MIG flats varies between ₹40.64 lakh and ₹1.24 crore. Of the 757 flats, 711 are located in Dwarka Sub-City—a planned residential area being developed by the DDA. It is after nearly a decade, a senior DDA official said, that MIG flats in such large numbers have been put on sale in Dwarka.
There are 291 flats in the economically weaker section and 52 in the lower income group category in Dwarka and Rohini.
