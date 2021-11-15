Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: PM Modi to launch multiple initiatives for tribals today and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: PM Modi to launch multiple initiatives for tribals today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Published on Nov 15, 2021 09:06 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to visit MP today, launch multiple initiatives for tribals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh and launch several initiatives for the welfare of the tribal community on Monday, on the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, which the Centre is celebrating as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. Read More

Fire breaks out in Delhi's Nangloi, four injured

Four were injured in a fire that broke out in Delhi’s Nangloi area on Monday from an LPG cylinder. Read More

Delhi govt to submit proposal on lockdown to SC today to tackle air pollution

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi will submit a proposal on imposing a lockdown and its modalities to the Supreme Court on Monday in view of the rising air pollution in the Capital. Read More

RELATED STORIES

'I called Langer and told him Davey would be Man of the Tournament: Finch thanks Warner's IPL snub for 'poking the bear'

Sport is a great leveller. A couple of months ago, David Warner could not find a place in the Sunrisers Hyderabad XI in the IPL 2021. Read More

Step inside Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's Maldives resort where villas cost 10 lakh a night

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have touched down in the Maldives to ring in their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's 10th birthday. Read More

Kourtney Kardashian's passionate birthday wish for Travis Barker gets cute comments from Khloe, Kim Kardashian

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian's alum Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating her fiancé Travis Barker's birthday with an adorable wish. The reality TV star took to her social media page to wish the musician on his special day, which comes a month after the couple's romantic beachside engagement. Read More

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mumbai aiming for full vaccination, Delhi's daily tally down again: Top updates

Historian and writer Babasaheb Purandare dies at 99 in Pune

‘Pained beyond words’: PM Modi condoles historian Babasaheb Purandare’s death

Delhi’s air quality continues to be ‘very poor’ on Monday
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP