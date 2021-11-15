Fire breaks out in Delhi's Nangloi, four injured

At least four persons were injured after a gas cylinder caught fire at a house in Delhi’s Nangloi area on Monday.

The fire department said three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The incident happened at B- 65, Laxmi Park in Nangloi, a tweet from news agency ANI quoted the fire department.

Delhi | Fire breaks out at B- 65, Laxmi Park in Nangloi, due to an LPG cylinder. 3 fire tenders rushed to the site. Four persons sustained burn injuries: Fire Department — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2021

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the fire at 7.26 am and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, its director Atul Garg said.

The four persons who received burn injuries rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.

The blaze has been doused and a search operation is underway, Garg added.

