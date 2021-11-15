Fire breaks out in Delhi's Nangloi, four injured
The fire department said the incident happened from an LPG cylinder and three tenders were rushed to spot.
Updated on Nov 15, 2021 09:29 AM IST
At least four persons were injured after a gas cylinder caught fire at a house in Delhi’s Nangloi area on Monday.
The fire department said three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The incident happened at B- 65, Laxmi Park in Nangloi, a tweet from news agency ANI quoted the fire department.
The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the fire at 7.26 am and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, its director Atul Garg said.
The four persons who received burn injuries rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.
The blaze has been doused and a search operation is underway, Garg added.
