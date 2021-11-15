Kourtney Kardashian's passionate birthday wish for Travis Barker gets cute comments from Khloe, Kim Kardashian

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian's alum Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating her fiancé Travis Barker's birthday with an adorable wish. The reality TV star took to her social media page to wish the musician on his special day, which comes a month after the couple's romantic beachside engagement.

Kourtney took to her Instagram page to share adorable pictures with Travis along with a passionate note. She wished her fiancé a Happy Birthday and then went on to express her unconditional love for him. "I f*****g love you more than anything. My favourite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!," Kourtney wrote in the caption.

The pictures show Kourtney and Travis captured in candid moments together. The first photo is of them touching their foreheads intimately while holding hands. The second photo is of Kourtney looking lovingly at Travis. The third and fourth images also show the couple clicked during a cute moment.

Take a look at the photo:

After Kourtney shared the post, it instantly went viral and garnered more than 2 million views within a few hours. Many celebrities, including Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian and Travis himself, commented on the post.

While Kim wrote, "The cutest. Happy Birthday Trav," Travis called Kourtney, his soulmate and commented, "You're a dream come true, my soul mate my everything I LOVE YOU." Khloe Kardashian also dropped her wish for Travis in the comments and wrote, "Happy birthday Travis! Such a sweet birthday message! You guys deserve the best."

Comments on Kourtney Kardashian's post.

Kourtney and Travis got engaged last month. Travis had proposed to Kourtney with a beachside, romantic setup covered in red flowers and candles. Later, she had posted several pictures from the proposal on her Instagram page with the caption, "Forever."

Kourtney shares three children - Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 - with her ex Scott Disick. Travis Barker was also married twice previously and has three kids Atiana, 22, son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15.

