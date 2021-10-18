Kourtney Kardashian says forever with fiancé Travis Barker, see all pics

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram today, October 18, to announce the happy news with her followers on social media. The couple said "forever" as they took a major step in their relationship after going Instagram official in February 2021.

Travis Barker popped the question on Sunday, October 17, at Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California, according to E! News. Soon after the proposal, Kourtney took to Instagram to share snippets from their magical moment. She captioned the photos, "Forever @travisbarker."

The pictures show Kourtney and Travis in a romantic embrace at the beach while standing in the middle of a floral set-up decorated with candles. The entire decoration was arranged by the Blink-182 rocker. Take a look at the post.

As soon as Kourtney shared the big news with her online family, it went crazy viral, and many celebrities, like Winnie Harlow and Addison Rae, congratulated the couple in the comments section. Travis also commented on the post and wrote, "Forever."

Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian West also celebrated the couple's engagement by sharing a video of the couple kissing and added, "KRAVIS FOREVER," along with a ring emoji.

A source told the publication that the proposal took place in the evening and that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were both present there. "Kourtney looked very surprised to see Khloe and Tristan there. Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart. It looked very romantic. I could see Kourtney smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised. The family cheered for them and went back into the hotel," the source revealed.

This is Kourtney Kardashian's first engagement. However, she shares her three children, Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick. Travis Barker was also married twice previously and has three kids Atiana, 22, son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15.

