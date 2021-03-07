Here's how Khloe Kardashian uses fitness to ease stress and anxiety
Keeping up with the Kardashians fame American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about how she uses fitness as a method of self-care and uses it to ease her stress and anxiety. In an interview with People magazine, the Good American co-founder opened up about how she juggles between managing her work life, her young two-year-old daughter True and also her mental health, and how workouts helped her a lot to do this. In the interview the 36-year-old reality TV star and younger sister to Kim and Kourtney Kardashian said, "For me, working out is a huge part of my life and it clears my head. It makes me feel strong and accomplished. That little bit of self-care is what I need." She went on to explain how, "It's a stress reliever. I get anxiety sometimes. It takes all of that away. A by-product of working out is you look good. But my main focus isn't about, 'Oh, I need to lose 5 lbs.' I don't care about the scale. I feel energized and I'm ready to chase my daughter around for the day. It gives you that little oomph that I need."
Khloe also revealed how she compartmentalised her professional and personal life, making sure there are boundaries so that neither spill into the other. She said, "When I do Zoom meetings, I go in a 'professional' room and not just sit on my bed. I still have to remember, 'Let's put on a little makeup, change the scenery and do Zoom in my office so it still feels like you're having those productive meetings."
She added, "The other day I had a three-hour Zoom and I felt so bad because it can be so repetitive and unmotivating at times. So we have to learn. I make sure to carve out time for my daughter and myself, whether it is working out or taking a little walk."
Khloe also admitted that during the pandemic she was used to always being in sweats or in her workout clothes, and not having dressed up for most of the past year, she now jumped onto any opportunity to dress up, saying, "During the pandemic, thinking about throwing on a pair of jeans that were super tight has not been something I've been excited to do. It's probably sad to say, but I really have not put on a dress or something really fancy in about a year. So this gives me an excuse to wear denim and still be super comfortable." She also added that heels played a very important role in making her feel confident, saying "Even if it's a smaller, shorter heel, I think the way that you walk, you exude a little more confidence and you own the room a little more."
