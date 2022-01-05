Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: PM Modi to visit Punjab's Ferozepur today for key projects and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
PM Modi will visit Ferozepur in Punjab today.(ANI Photo)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 08:59 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

PM Modi to visit Punjab's Ferozepur today, launch new medical infrastructure in three towns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than 42,750 crore, in Punjab's Ferozepur, on Wednesday. Read more

EWS quota in medical seats: Supreme Court to hear NEET-PG case today

Petitions challenging reservations in the national quota of seats in postgraduate medical courses will be heard in the Supreme Court on Wednesday after the central government persuaded it to urgently list the matter. Read more

Night curfews in Punjab, Bihar; more curbs as Covid-19 infections rise

Amid rising Covid-19 cases, the governments of Punjab and Bihar introduced night curfews and more restrictions. Read more

Sonu Nigam says 'it's a happy Covid family' as he tests positive with wife, son in Dubai

RELATED STORIES

Singer Sonu Nigam, who is currently in Dubai with his family, has announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19, along with his wife, son and sister-in-law. Read more

‘Not many teams can beat New Zealand in their backyard’: Cricket fraternity lauds Bangladesh on historic Test win

Ebadot Hossain took a career-best 6-46 as Bangladesh beat World Test Champions New Zealand by eight wickets in the first Test of the two-game series on Wednesday, capturing their first-ever win in New Zealand. Read more

Sanya Malhotra is weightlifting through the week like this...

Sanya Malhotra is back to the gym. The actor who spent Christmas and New Year in style, is back to doing what she really loves doing – her fitness routine. See here

