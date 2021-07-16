News updates from HT: PM Modi urges states with high Covid cases to take more proactive measures and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Take more proactive measures: PM Modi urges states with high Covid-19 cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday states reporting a large number of new Covid-19 cases must take proactive measures to stop a potential third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

DMK MP Kanimozhi recommends lowering penalties on fishermen

Dravida Munnetra Kazhgam MP K Kanimozhi recommended lowering the penalties imposed on fishermen, during a virtual meeting with union fisheries minister Parshottam Rupala.

UK’s largest warship enters Indian Ocean, to conduct exercises with Indian Navy

The UK's largest warship, the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, and its strike task group has sailed into the Indian Ocean region, where it will conduct joint exercises with the Indian Navy as part of Britain's efforts to enhance its profile in the Indo-Pacific.

Ganguly defends Pant after India keeper tests Covid-positive, says 'impossible to wear mask all time': Report

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly threw his weight behind Rishabh Pant as concerns rose after the India wicketkeeper-batsman tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of India's Test series against England, starting on August 4.

Priyanka Chopra pairs ₹2.5 lakh Fendi bag with turtleneck crop top, mini skirt

Setting the fashion police on alert with her ravishing look, Priyanka Chopra Jonas walked down the London streets at her sizzling best recently and we are hooked to her cutting-edge and chic look not in any loud tones but a casual style that embraced neutrals.

Farah Khan celebrates dog’s birthday with special ‘cake’. Seen viral video yet?

If you are a pet parent or someone who loves exploring the different videos of cats and dogs online, you may be aware of how much the humans love celebrating special days of their furry babies.

When Surekha Sikri revealed her husband Hemant Rege would tease her about Balika Vadhu

Surekha Sikri died on Friday, July 16, after a cardiac arrest. The veteran actor, who appeared in numerous movies and television shows, married Hemant Rege in 1994.

'Inhuman kidnapping by Indian agencies': Choksi's tape after return to Antigua

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi alleged kidnapping attempt by Indian agencies.