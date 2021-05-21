News updates from HT: PM to interact with front line workers in Varanasi today

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid-19: PM Modi to interact with doctors, front line workers in Varanasi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other front line workers in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi at 11am on Friday. Read more.

As Centre aims to ramp up Covid-19 testing, focus on rapid antigen tests

The central government on Thursday said that it aims to ramp up India's daily testing capacity for Covid-19 and has taken a number of steps in this regard. At a media briefing, the director general of ICMR Dr Balram Bhargava said that the government plans to push up the number of Covid-19 tests being conducted in India daily from the current 16-20 lakh to 45 lakh by end of June. Read more.

'Half of India isn't wearing a mask': Health ministry cites Covid-19 study

The Union health ministry said on Thursday that 50 per per cent of the country's population isn't wearing a mask, as it shared an update about Covid-19 situation in India. At the media briefing, health ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that eight states have more than 1 lakh active cases of Covid-19, nine states have 50,000 to 1 lakh active cases and 19 states have less than 50,000 active cases of the infection. Read more.

Dravid was invested in India becoming the best but not everyone in the team had the same feeling: Greg Chappell

Greg Chappell's tenure as head coach of the Indian cricket team is one of the most controversial chapters in Indian cricket. Chappell was appointed the successor of John Wright but ended up having tumultuous two years as coach. Read more.

The Me You Can't See review: Prince Harry bares his soul to Oprah in profoundly moving Apple show

Pain that is not transformed is transmitted, says Prince Harry. Someone once told him that, and it stuck with him. In Apple's The Me You Can’t See, Harry bares his soul to Oprah Winfrey about getting the help that he so desperately needed. The documentary series, about mental health, is their way of paying it forward. Read more.

Pooja Batra sheds light on link between healthy skin and exercise in new post

Pooja Batra is a champ when it comes to working out. The actor who has been doing Yoga for some time now, can nail quite difficult asanas like no big deal. Read more.

Will children be impacted in next Covid wave? Dr Faheem Younus answers

The next wave of coronavirus, as reports suggest, could potentially hit younger people, particularly children, harder. In this episode of On The Record, infectious diseases expert from the University of Maryland, Dr Faheem Younus throws light on whether children will be impacted in the third wave of Covid-19. Watch the full video for more.

















