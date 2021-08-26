News updates from HT: President Kovind to begin four-day UP visit today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ayodhya visit is highlight of President Ram Nath Kovind ’s 4-day trip to UP

President Ram Nath Kovind will become the first President to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya and also pray at the under-construction Ram temple site during his four-day visit to Uttar Pradesh that begins on Thursday. Read More

Rise of Taliban is internal security challenge for India

When Safdar Nagori, former president of banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), was arrested from Indore in March 2008, the radical Islamist told his interrogators that he regards Mullah Omar, then Emir-ul-Momeen of Taliban, the true Caliph of Muslim world. Read More

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny calls prison time akin to Chinese labour camps

In his first interview from jail, Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has compared Russian prisons to Chinese labour camps, stating inmates have to mandatorily watch state television programmes and propaganda films for more than eight hours everyday. Read More

WATCH: IAF’s MiG-21 Bison crashes in Barmer; 4th accident involving the jet in a year

Spotlight on safety of India’s longest-serving fighter plane. IAF’s MIG-21 bison aircraft crashed in Rajasthan’s Barmer on August 25. The fighter aircraft crashed during a training sortie. However, the pilot ejected safely & no casualties were reported. Watch Here

Yahoo shuts down news operations in India over FDI regulations, details here

American web services provider Yahoo shut down its services in India on Thursday, August 26, thereby ceasing the publication of content operations across the country from this day onwards. However, the web portal, owned by technology company Verizon Media, assured its users that their Yahoo accounts, e-mail, and search experiences will not be affected in any manner. Read More

'More beneficial to team': Brian Lara explains why Cheteshwar Pujara should 'try to create lot more shots'

Cheteshwar Pujara's strike rate has become a topic of hot discussion in the recent past. Several experts and cricketers have had their say on India's Test mainstay's approach, who is also going through a lean patch at present. The latest to join the discussion is Brian Lara. Read More

'Virat Kohli should call Sachin Tendulkar, ask what to do': Gavaskar after Anderson dismisses India captain again

Sunil Gavaskar said India captain Virat Kohli should think about giving a call to Sachin Tendulkar to sort out the technical problems he has been having in England, particularly against pacer James Anderson. Gavaskar’s comments came after Kohli was dismissed by Anderson on Day 1 of the third Test at Headingley in Leeds for 7 runs after facing just 17 balls. Read More

Kangana Ranaut praises Karan Johar-produced Shershaah, calls it 'glorious tribute' to Captain Vikram Batra

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been engaged in a long-running feud with filmmaker Karan Johar, took to social media on Thursday to praise his latest offering -- the war film Shershaah. Read More