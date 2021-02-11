News updates from HT: Priyanka Gandhi pays tribute to Nehru, takes a holy dip in Sangam and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Priyanka Gandhi takes holy dip in Sangam, pays tribute to Jawahar Lal Nehru
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday took a holy dip in the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad on Mauni Amavasya and performed puja. Read More
2 expenditure observers to curb money power in Tamil Nadu polls
The Election Commission of India says it will send two special expenditure observers to Tamil Nadu to keep a check on money distribution to influence poll outcomes, an acute problem in Tamil Nadu politics. Read More
At airport, Maharashtra Governor refused state plane, told request pending
In a fresh chapter in the bitter tussle between governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Read More
Renault Kiger launch on Feb 15, may become most affordable SUV in India
Renault is all set to launch its new sub-compact SUV for India - Kiger SUV - next week. Read More
Realme X7 5G goes on sale on February 12: Check price, key specs
Realme on Thursday said that its Realme X7 5G will go on sale on February 12 starting 12 noon. Read More
Rare yellow lobster captured by fisherman finds forever home at marine centre
A rare yellow lobster caught off the coast of Maine has now found its forever home at University of New England’s Marine Science Center. Read More
Ashwin and the England puzzle - Can the off-spinner dominate in Jadeja's absence?
India's impressive run in Test cricket on home soil, which has seen them not lose a single series at home since the 1-2 debacle against Alastair Cook's England in 2012-13. Read More
My real self: Cardi B shares bare-faced selfie to preach self acceptance
Other than her music, Cardi B is best known for always clapping back at her critics, taking up public feuds on social media and reality if need be. Read More
To All the Boys Always and Forever movie review: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo's chemistry can't rescue corny final chapter
Is there a more resounding reminder that you, with your Cult.fit membership, are old, than the lead character of the movie you’re watching going, ‘huh?’ upon hearing the word 'Oasis'? Read More
‘Budget of the rich, for the rich & by the rich’: P Chidambaram attacks govt
Former Finance Minister and Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP spoke during the discussion on the Union Budget 2021 in Rajya Sabha. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India made app Koo now has over 3 million users
- Koo co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna all took to Twitter to highlight the rising popularity of the platform. "Our systems are facing more load than ever. Thank you for placing your trust in us. Our team is working on overdrive to fix it,” she tweeted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajnath Singh to speak on 'present situation in Eastern Ladakh' in LS today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mexico president says 1 million doses of Made-in-India vaccines scheduled
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Priyanka Gandhi pays tribute to Nehru, takes a holy dip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi takes holy dip in Sangam, pays tribute to Jawahar Lal Nehru
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamal Haasan’s MNM makes him permanent president of party
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 expenditure observers to curb money power in Tamil Nadu polls
- In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, ECI cancelled elections for the Vellore parliamentary seat in Tamil Nadu after more than ₹10 crore was found in cash at a warehouse owned by a political party member
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli glacier burst: Sonar system being used to locate bodies in muddy water
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In India-China border disengagement plan, Galwan model is the template
- India-China border row: The disengagement exercise on both banks of Pangong Tso was the outcome of multiple rounds of back-channel negotiations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AstraZeneca working to adapt vaccine to new strains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala orders probe into oil spill from titanium factory to sea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India will not allow an inch of its territory to be taken by anyone: Rajnath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
18 of 31 ministers in Nitish’s govt have criminal cases against them: ADR report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ballot paper vs EVMs: 'Fully trust voting machines,' says Ajit Pawar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government has failed to stimulate demand: P Chidambaram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox