News updates from HT: Priyanka Gandhi to meet UP Congress leaders today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Priyanka Gandhi to meet UP Congress leaders today, 2022 polls on agenda

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a virtual meeting with senior leaders of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit on Monday, in an exercise which is being seen as a bid to prepare for next year's assembly election. The Congress is looking to make a comeback in the state after more than 30 years. Read more.

28 killed due to lightning as heavy rains lash Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh

Lightning killed 28 people in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh as many places in north India received rain on Sunday. Thirteen animals, including 10 goats a cow, were also killed by lightning. Read more.

Puri to hold devotee-less Rath Yatra today: Check all details here

Puri in Odisha is set to hold the second deovtee-less Rath Yatra on Monday due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. The Jagannath Temple administration has said that the yatra will be organised in strict adherence to Covid safety protocols. According to the Administrator of Puri Jagannath Temple, Ajaya Jena, only those servitors who test negative for Covid-19 would be allowed to participate in pulling of the chariots, reports news agency PTI. Read more.

IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rains in several parts of north India today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast "heavy to very heavy rains" on Monday in parts of north India, which continue to suffer from the unforgiving heatwave. The IMD prediction is for Uttarakhand, Punjab, Chadigarh, Haryana and national capital Delhi. Read more.

Mancini's Italy one match shy of levelling longest unbeaten run in international football after Euro 2020 win

Roberto Mancini has turned the fortunes of the Italian national football team around in just a little over three years after becoming the team's manager. The former Inter Milan and Manchester City coach was put at the helm of affairs of the Azzurri after a disastrous campaign under Gian Piero Ventura saw the team fail to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. It was a national shock for Italy as they had played in every FIFA World Cup since their failure to qualify in 1958. Read more.

Mahira Khan answers if she is ‘secretly married’, asks Siri to call her ‘secret husband’. Watch

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, in a new promotional video for her venture Mashion, took on fans’ assumptions about her and revealed if there is any truth to them. The first assumption made about her was that she is ‘secretly married’. Read more.

Sussanne Khan shares cardio and abs-sculpting exercises in new video: Watch

Hrithik Roshan's former wife Sussanne Khan motivated her fans to hit the grind by sharing an intense workout video of herself exercising at home. Her followers were impressed by the dedication the Indian interior and fashion designer showed in the clip. She did cardio and abs-sculpting routines in the 2-minute-long video, and it will be a perfect motivation to begin your week. Read more.

Man holds 16 bowling balls at the same time to create record. Watch

Guinness World Records often takes to Instagram to share such videos of records which are astonishing. Just like their latest share that may leave you amazed. It shows a man named Chad creating a record that involves bowling balls, 16 of them to be precise. Read more.