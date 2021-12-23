News updates from HT: Protesting farmers demands toll-free movement of vehicles

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Protesting farmers meet Punjab CM Channi, demand toll-free movement of vehicles

Farmer unions, part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), have over the past four days put up demonstrations across multiple protest sites in Punjab, demanding a complete waiver of farm loans and compensation to the kin of those who died during the anti-farm laws stir.

India marks another milestone in vaccination, 60% of population fully inoculated

India has hit a new milestone in the nationwide vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), as 60 per cent of the country's entire population is fully vaccinated against the infectious disease with both doses of the Covid-19 shot, said Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday.

In pics: Srinagar's oldest church, closed for decades, opens ahead of Christmas

The Saint Lukes church - one of the oldest in Kashmir - opened for public on Thursday, three decades after it was shut down. The development comes days ahead of Christmas.

Kim praises outgoing Chinese envoy Li Jinjun

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un praised outgoing Chinese ambassador Li Jinjun for helping to improve relations between Pyongyang and Beijing, state media reported on Thursday, as the envoy left office after seven years in the post.

'His preparations should be perfect': Ex-national selector explains how Dravid can get Kohli back to scoring ways in SA

Former India national selector Saba Karim believes the very experienced Rahul Dravid, India's head coach, can play a key role in helping Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli get back to scoring ways for the impending three-match Test series against South Africa, while adding that the 33-year-old will face a bigger challenge on the field than the one he is facing off the field.

Kangana Ranaut pulls up at police station in a saree and pearl necklace. See pics

Actor Kangana Ranaut finally turned up to the police station in Mumbai's Khar on Thursday morning. She was supposed to appear before the police on Wednesday in connection with an FIR registered against her for a post that allegedly linked farmers' protests to a separatist group, but failed to do so.

Apple Car faces make-or-break 2022 despite ‘hire and fire’ past

Apple Car project kicked off in 2014 but has so far mostly been an exercise in leadership shuffling.