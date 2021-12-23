India marks another milestone in Covid-19 vaccination drive, 60% of population fully inoculated

India has hit a new milestone in the nationwide vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), as 60 per cent of the country's entire population is fully vaccinated against the infectious disease with both doses of the Covid-19 shot, said Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday. In a tweet from his official handle on the microblogging website, the minister lauded public health workers, medical professionals, and citizens from all across the country for making this feat possible.

“Accomplishing more new feats!” tweeted Union health minister Mandaviya. “Congratulations India. Aided by public participating and dedicated efforts of our health workers, over 60% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated now.”

Accomplishing more new feats!



Congratulations India 🇮🇳



Aided by public participation & dedicated efforts of our health workers, over 60% of the eligible population fully vaccinated now 💉#SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine pic.twitter.com/cts7lR8SzA — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 23, 2021

As of 8am on December 23, India had administered more than 139.70 crore of Covid-19 vaccines, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. Of these, 70.17 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours alone.

It also said that a total of 34,208,926 people across the country have so far recovered from the infectious disease, which puts the nationwide recovery rate at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020. The daily case positivity rate is 0.62 per cent; it has remained less than two per cent for the past 80 days.

The weekly positivity rate (0.59 per cent) has also stayed less than one per cent for the past 39 days. Meanwhile, 66.86 crore tests have been conducted across the country.

There have, however, been rising concerns regarding the spread of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which is said to be highly infectious and capable of undergoing frequent mutations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a review meeting at 6:30pm on Thursday to take stock of the pandemic situation across the country, officials have confirmed.

So far, India has recorded 236 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 16 states and Union territories, out of which 104 people have recovered or migrated.

In a communication on Tuesday, the Centre said the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is at least thrice more transmissible than its Delta variant and asked states and UTs to “activate” war rooms, keep analysing even small trends and surges, and take strict and prompt containment action at the district and local levels.