News updates from HT: Rajnath inaugurates 'Vijay Parv' to observe India's victory in 1971 war, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Bangladesh has progressed on path of development': Rajnath on 50th anniversary of 1971 Liberation War

Inaugurating the ‘Wall of Fame’ to commemorate the heroes of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War at New Delhi's India Gate, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that India has contributed to the establishment of democracy in Bangladesh and in the last 50 years, the neighbouring country has progressed on the path of development. Read more

Bipin Rawat's pre-recorded message played at 'Swarnim Vijay Parv' event

A pre-recorded message of the late chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat, who was killed along with 12 others in a helicopter crash on December 8, was played at an event at Delhi's India Gate to observe Swarnim Vijay Parv on Sunday to commemorate 50 years of India's historic victory in the 1971 war. Read more

'Heartbroken' over tornado deaths at Amazon warehouse: Jeff Bezos

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos said he was "heartbroken" Saturday after at least six people were killed at an Amazon warehouse in the US state of Illinois when it was struck by a tornado. Read more

'He captained India in Asia Cup, they won without Kohli': Ganguly explains reasons for naming Rohit white-ball captain

Earlier this week, the BCCI confirmed the appointment of Rohit Sharma as India's full-time white-ball captain. The Indian opener was named the ODI skipper on Wednesday, having already been appointed the T20I captain last month. Read more

Own a Hyundai car? You can avail these benefits at 10-day 'Smart Care Clinic'

Hyundai Motor India has launched a 10-day nationwide Hyundai Smart Care Clinic customer connect program offering periodic maintenance, sanitization, road-side assistance (RSA) as well as special year-end offers and benefits to customers. Also read

Dhanush gives a humble reply as photographer asks him to say something in ‘south’, Sara Ali Khan laughs

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush are currently promoting their upcoming film Atrangi Re. In a video shared on social media, a photographer can be seen asking Dhanush to say something in ‘south’. Read more

Why peanuts are your best companions in winter

Come winter season and the crunchy and delicious peanuts become one of your favourite companions. A handful of roasted peanut becomes your go-to snack, poha-moongfali your favourite breakfast, and peanut chikki is enjoyed by many to satiate post-meal sugar cravings. Read more

Why Meghalaya Cong deserter Mukul won't squarely blame Gandhis for party decline

In the latest edition of Hindustan Times’ The Interview, Kumkum Chadha spoke to former chief minister of Meghalaya Mukul Sangma. The former Congress leader spoke on the allegations levelled by the party against him. Watch more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON