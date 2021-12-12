Why peanuts are your best companions in winter

Come winter season and the crunchy and delicious peanuts become one of your favourite companions. A handful of roasted peanut becomes your go-to snack, poha-moongfali your favourite breakfast, and peanut chikki is enjoyed by many to satiate post-meal sugar cravings. No wonder among the many things that are synonymous with winters, moongfali or peanut features on the top of this list.

In winter season peanuts not only taste better but also provide the much-needed nutrition. They are loaded with proteins, healthy fats, rich in micro and macro-nutrients and prevent us from several diseases.

Also unlike the expensive nuts like almonds, walnuts and cashews, peanut is quite affordable and its benefits should not be underestimated.

"Many people believe the peanut is not as nutritionally valuable as true nuts like almonds, walnuts, or cashews. But actually, peanuts have many of the same health benefits as the more expensive nuts and should not be overlooked as a nutritious food," wrote Dietician Garima Goyal in her latest Instagram post on benefits of peanuts.

"Peanuts are rich in various micro and macronutrients that are required by our body. Also, peanuts are highly affordable," she adds.

Other benefits of peanuts

Peanuts help in preventing heart disease by lowering cholesterol levels. They are also known to stop small blood clots from forming and thus, reducing your chances of stroke.

Despite being high in fat and calories, they do not contribute to weight gain. In fact, having them helps you maintain a healthy weight and reduce your risk of obesity.

"Peanuts are rich in antioxidants like isoflavones, resveratrol and phytic acids. They are also an important source of vitamins and minerals including biotin, copper, niacin, folate, manganese, phosphorus, magnesium, vitamin E and thiamine," Dietician Garima Goyal told HT Digital in an earlier interview.

