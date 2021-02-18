News updates from HT: S Jaishankar scheduled to visit Maldives, Mauritius and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
EAM Jaishankar to visit Maldives, Mauritius this week to review bilateral ties
External affairs minister S Jaishankar will make a visit to the Maldives and Mauritius later this week to review bilateral ties and development cooperation; especially measures aimed at helping the Indian Ocean states overcome the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Read More
‘Aim was to kill him’: Mamata condemns attack on ‘popular’ leader Jakir
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the bomb attack on state labour minister Jakir Hossain was aimed at killing him and sought a 'proper' investigation into the incident. Read More
Puducherry political crisis: LG orders floor test on Feb 22
Amid political turmoil in Puducherry, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday ordered a floor test. Read More
Dog trapped in middle of frozen lake in Texas’ Odessa rescued. Watch
The animal rescue stories often put a smile on people’s face. Read
Juhi Chawla proud to see Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan and her daughter Jahnavi at IPL auction, cheers for 'KKR kids'
Actor and co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team Juhi Chawla was filled with pride to see her daughter, Jahnavi, and actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan at the ongoing IPL auction in Chennai. Read More
Heiress Paris Hilton gets engaged to entrepreneur beau Carter Reum
A day before Valentine's Day, heiress and businesswoman Paris Hilton got engaged to her 'soulmate', venture capitalist Carter Reum on Saturday, February 13. Read More
Recipe: Pilates? No, we prefer pie-lattes especially if its protein pumpkin pie
What’s better than ‘real’ pumpkin pie? A protein pumpkin pie with additional perks of not making us immobile even. Read More
Nana Patole questions Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar’s silence on fuel prices
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday said if actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar do not take a stand on the issue of fuel price hike, then screening of their films and shootings would not be allowed in the state.Talking to reporters here, Patole said Bachchan and Kumar had tweeted about fuel price rise during the previous UPA government, but are now silent on the issue. Watch
Shivaji Jayanti 2021: All you need to know about the founder of Maratha dynasty
- Every year on Shivaji Jayanti, people of Maharashtra celebrate his birth anniversary by gathering at the forts Shivaji captured and built. This year, however, celebrations are expected to be toned down.
15 activists hurt in baton-charge in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, 6 cops injured
- The secretariat has been witnessing a series of protests for more than two weeks over the delay in recruiting job aspirants who figured in the public service commission merit list and alleged back door appointments in many government departments.
No proposal to hike PDS prices of food grains under NFSA, says Piyush Goyal
'Metro man' E Sreedharan: Know all about the engineer who is set to join BJP
- E Sreedharan, an engineer who has worn many hats including that of a lecturer, was the person behind the country’s first metro service, Kolkata Metro.
No untoward incident amid ‘Rail Roko’, negligible impact on services: Railways
- The Railways tightened security and deployed additional forces across Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal ahead of the agitation. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) had deployed 20 additional companies, or around 2,000 personnel, across the four states.
EAM Jaishankar to visit Maldives, Mauritius this week to review bilateral ties
- The Indian Ocean states occupy a special place in India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and the Maldives has been a key beneficiary of India’s efforts to help countries in the neighbourhood overcome the effects of the pandemic.
Reality check for Chirag Paswan as more than 200 workers dump LJP to join JD (U)
- LJP's former secretary in Bihar, Keshav Singh accused Chirag Paswan of "selling" the party and hobnobbing with people involved in scams.
'Metro man' E Sreedharan set to join BJP, says 'party can do justice to Kerala'
- Sreedharan’s entry will be a big boost to the saffron party in Kerala where it is a distant third-runner.
Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil tests positive for Covid-19
- The senior NCP leader concluded the first phase of his statewide tour on February 14 in Jalgaon district and was about to start the second leg from February 20.
'No link to farm stir': Narendra Tomar as BJP routed in Punjab local body polls
Uncertainty over Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, preparatory meetings yet to be held
- The preparatory meetings for the yatra are held every year in January and February.
Odisha has potential to emerge as global steel, aluminium hub: CM Naveen Patnaik
After 11-month shutdown, Kashmir train services may be partially restored
- The train in Kashmir runs in a standalone route from Banihal, the gateway to Kashmir in the south, to Baramulla in north Kashmir – a distance of 137 km.
'Send some real tourists': Omar Abdullah stings foreign envoys' on visit to J-K
