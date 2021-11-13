News updates from HT: SC to hear case regarding operation of Mullaperiyar Dam and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Supreme Court to hear today case regarding operation of 126-year-old Mullaperiyar Dam

The Supreme Court will on Saturday hear a public interest litigation regarding the operation of the 126-year-old Mullaperiyar Dam, a longstanding dispute between the states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Read more

Days before PM Modi inaugurates Habibganj station, MP govt seeks to rename it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the swanky new Habibganj railway station in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal on Monday (November 15). The station has been redeveloped as a cost of ₹100 crore. Read more

Bombay HC order on Wankhede defamation suit reserved

The Bombay high court on Friday reserved its order on a defamation plea against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik for his comments on Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal chief Sameer Wankhede, observing that verification of information was important. Read more

US court extends order pausing Biden's shot-or-test mandate for businesses

A US appeals court has extended its November 6 order pausing President Joe Biden’s shot-or-test mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees. The ruling, issued today by the New Orleans-based US court of appeals for the fifth circuit, solidifies its earlier order blocking implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s emergency regulation. Read more

Kangana Ranaut shows Bollywood moves at Tejas wrap-up bash amid 'freedom' comment row. See pics

Kangana Ranaut partied the night away with the team of her upcoming film, Tejas on Friday. The actor shared several pictures and videos from the bash on Instagram. Read more

‘It should not have happened’: After Ashwin, Harbhajan joins 'Spirit of Cricket' debate on Warner's six

After Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, veteran cricketer Harbhajan Singh joined the "Spirit of Cricket" debate on Friday, talking about Australian opener David Warner's six against a double-bouncer from Pakistan all-rounder Mohammed Hafeez during the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. Read more

Madhuri Dixit looks magical in most beautiful ₹90k pink silk saree for new shoot: All pics

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene's eternal love for everything traditional has given the fashion world some magical moments. From wearing the most beautiful sarees to rocking intricately designed lehengas, the star has worn it all. Read more