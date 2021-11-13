Supreme Court to hear today case regarding operation of 126-year-old Mullaperiyar Dam

The Supreme Court will on Saturday hear a public interest litigation regarding the operation of the 126-year-old Mullaperiyar Dam, a longstanding dispute between the states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. In view of a recent spell of heavy downpour in Kerala and the threat of floods looming large, the Supreme Court had in the last hearing issued an interim order saying the water level in the dam can be up to 139.05 feet. The matter was then adjourned at the top court on Monday and scheduled for hearing on November 13.

Kerala and Tamil Nadu have been at loggerheads over the century-old dam, with the former insisting the reservoir is not safe and wants a new one in its place while its neighbour has been maintaining it was strong.

Notably, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led CPI(M)-LDF government in Kerala had earlier granted Tamil Nadu permission to cut down 15 trees downstream of Baby Dam at the Mullaperiyar reservoir. However, in the wake of intense criticism – mainly from the Opposition Congress over the issue – the state government later froze the order and decided in a cabinet meeting that the earlier November 5 order issued by the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) and the chief wildlife warden was “not legally binding”.

While Tamil Nadu had sought a nod for the removal of 23 trees, permission was granted for clearing 15, which was also later frozen. The Vijayan government was under attack from the opposition Congress-led bloc in the state Assembly for its controversial order granting permission to cut the trees. It had staged a walkout in the assembly earlier in the day over the issue.

The official who prepared the order could also face action, the PTI news agency reported, citing those familiar with the matter. Besides that, the cabinet also decided to set up a three-tier committee to provide the Kerala government with the necessary views and advice to take quick and accurate decisions on issues related to inter-state river water disputes.