News updates from HT: 2nd Covid-19 vaccine shot to be administered from Feb 13 and all the latest news

Second Covid-19 vaccine shot to be administered from Feb 13

The second dose of Covid-19 vaccines will be administered to healthcare workers from February 13, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said at a press conference on Thursday. Read more

Dalit, 24, blindfolded, assaulted by 4 for allegedly stealing money: Police

Rahul, 24-year-old Dalit labourer, is blindfolded, his head is stuck between a man's thighs while another fellow swings the thin wooden stick and brings it flat on his dhoti-clad derierre. The sound of lathis on his body and the muffled cries punctuate the air near Ammapettai in Thanjavur. The Dalit man is alleged to have stolen money from the men. Read more

Stop viewing protests as political conspiracy, Priyanka Gandhi tells Centre

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said that the government has failed to identify the agitation against the three farm laws as a real struggle and does not recognise the plight of the farmers’ protesting at Delhi’s borders. Read more

LJD MP MV Shreyams Kumar criticises govt handling of farmer agitation

In a scathing attack on the government over its handling of the ongoing farmer agitation, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) MP MV Shreyams Kumar on Thursday said the government has remained a mute spectator while democracy is being "butchered" just a few kilometers away from the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Read more

Still stand with farmers, tweets Greta Thunberg facing toolkit row

On Wednesday, she tweeted a document which she later deleted. The document containing detailed plans of garnering international support for the farmers stoked controversy as it implied that her tweet in support of farmers may not be organic, may be part of an engineered protest on social media. Read More

Co-workers raise money to replace man’s stolen scooter. Watch wholesome video

“We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone,” these words by former US President Ronald Reagan perfectly capture the essence of a video which is now winning people’s hearts on Instagram. It shows how co-workers of a man came together to raise money to replace his stolen scooter. The emotional scene showcased in the video may win your over too. Read more

'Don't want to get him injured again': Aakash Chopra on India star ahead of England Test series

Will Hardik Pandya get a chance to play in England Tests? And if he does, will he be joining the likes of Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah while bowling? Read more

Sonakshi re-posts message about humanitarianism amid protests, fans say she really is 'asli sona'

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has shared a social media post about international attention on the ongoing farmers' protest in India. The post, re-posted by Sonakshi on Instagram Stories, attempts to highlight the difference between humanitarianism and political activism. Read more

Watch: IAF chief on increase in capital outlay of Defence, LCA Tejas induction

IAF chief RKS Bhadauria called the increase in capital outlay of Defence budget ‘a huge step’. Bhadauria said it will provide adequate budgetary support amid Covid-19 pandemic. The IAF chief also spoke on how LCA Tejas induction will help squadron strength of the Air Force.