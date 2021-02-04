Co-workers raise money to replace man’s stolen scooter. Watch wholesome video
“We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone,” these words by former US President Ronald Reagan perfectly capture the essence of a video which is now winning people’s hearts on Instagram. It shows how co-workers of a man came together to raise money to replace his stolen scooter. The emotional scene showcased in the video may win your over too.
The video is shared on official Instagram profile of Toups Meatery, an eatery located in New Orleans, United States. The incident involves the employees of the establishment.
“Mr. Raymond thanks y’all so much for helping him get a new scooter. This is an amazing human. Thank you to those who helped. He’s an amazing person. We can now replace his stolen scooter. Thank you thank you thank you!!!!!!” reads the caption shared alongside the video.
Take a look at the amazing clip:
The video, since being shared a day ago, has gathered more than 20,000 views. It has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments from people.
“You guys are awesome to your people and to the community,” wrote an Instagram user. “All I ever see on this account is you/your family/your business being exceptional community members. Thank you for all the good you're putting back into the world. And the food pics. Thanks for those too,” praised another. “That’s that LOVE right there!!!” said a third.
There were many who shared heart emojis to express themselves.
What are your thoughts on the video?
