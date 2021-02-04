Sonakshi re-posts message about humanitarianism amid protests, fans say she really is 'asli sona'
- Sonakshi Sinha has re-posted a message highlighting humanitarianism amid the farmers' protest, in light of international attention being shed on it after tweets from celebrities such as Rihanna.
Actor Sonakshi Sinha has shared a social media post about international attention on the ongoing farmers' protest in India. The post, re-posted by Sonakshi on Instagram Stories, attempts to highlight the difference between humanitarianism and political activism.
Sonakshi concluded with a message: 'Wake up.' In the original post, the author said that people like Rihanna and Swedish activist Greta Thunberg raised their voices because of 'violation of human rights, suppression of free internet and expression, hate propaganda, hate speech, and abuse of power'.
"You must remember that they are not alien species but fellow humans," the post continued, talking about the 'outsiders' who've spoken up.
On Tuesday, Rihanna had shared a news story about the ongoing farmers' protests, asking, "Why aren’t we talking about this?!" Greta, sharing the same news story, had said that she is standing in 'solidarity' with the protesters.
On Wednesday, several Bollywood and cricket celebrities, such as actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty; filmmaker Karan Johar; and producer Ekta Kapoor, among others, used similar language in Twitter posts, calling for unity. Many of them used hashtags such as 'India united' and 'India against propaganda'.
Also read: Taapsee Pannu takes a swipe at Kangana Ranaut, suggests it's in her DNA to be toxic
Actor Taapsee Pannu, in an indirect post about the Twitter trend, wrote, "If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others."
Sonakshi re-posts message about humanitarianism amid protests: 'Wake up'
