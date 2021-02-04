IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonakshi re-posts message about humanitarianism amid protests, fans say she really is 'asli sona'
Sonakshi Sinha is being hailed by her fans.
Sonakshi Sinha is being hailed by her fans.
bollywood

Sonakshi re-posts message about humanitarianism amid protests, fans say she really is 'asli sona'

  • Sonakshi Sinha has re-posted a message highlighting humanitarianism amid the farmers' protest, in light of international attention being shed on it after tweets from celebrities such as Rihanna.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:35 PM IST

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has shared a social media post about international attention on the ongoing farmers' protest in India. The post, re-posted by Sonakshi on Instagram Stories, attempts to highlight the difference between humanitarianism and political activism.

Sonakshi concluded with a message: 'Wake up.' In the original post, the author said that people like Rihanna and Swedish activist Greta Thunberg raised their voices because of 'violation of human rights, suppression of free internet and expression, hate propaganda, hate speech, and abuse of power'.

"You must remember that they are not alien species but fellow humans," the post continued, talking about the 'outsiders' who've spoken up.

On Tuesday, Rihanna had shared a news story about the ongoing farmers' protests, asking, "Why aren’t we talking about this?!" Greta, sharing the same news story, had said that she is standing in 'solidarity' with the protesters.

On Wednesday, several Bollywood and cricket celebrities, such as actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty; filmmaker Karan Johar; and producer Ekta Kapoor, among others, used similar language in Twitter posts, calling for unity. Many of them used hashtags such as 'India united' and 'India against propaganda'.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu takes a swipe at Kangana Ranaut, suggests it's in her DNA to be toxic

Actor Taapsee Pannu, in an indirect post about the Twitter trend, wrote, "If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others."


Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sonakshi sinha kangana ranaut rihanna greta thunberg farmers protest

Related Stories

Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut have been in a war of words ever since the latter called her and Swara Bhasker ‘B grade actresses’.
Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut have been in a war of words ever since the latter called her and Swara Bhasker ‘B grade actresses’.
bollywood

Taapsee takes a swipe at Kangana Ranaut, suggests it's in her DNA to be toxic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:34 PM IST
  • Taapsee Pannu has made several comments about Kangana Ranaut's sustained Twitter attacks against her. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Taapsee Pannu seems to have given a sly response to Kangana Ranaut's attack.
Taapsee Pannu seems to have given a sly response to Kangana Ranaut's attack.
bollywood

Kangana lashes out at Taapsee, calls her 'B grade actor, freeloader, burden'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:58 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut has once again lashed out at Taapsee Pannu, calling her a 'B grade' actor and a 'freeloader'. She was reacting to Taapsee's indirect comment about the 'India against propaganda' social media hashtag.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Sonakshi Sinha is being hailed by her fans.
Sonakshi Sinha is being hailed by her fans.
bollywood

Sonakshi re-posts message about humanitarianism amid protests: 'Wake up'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:35 PM IST
  • Sonakshi Sinha has re-posted a message highlighting humanitarianism amid the farmers' protest, in light of international attention being shed on it after tweets from celebrities such as Rihanna.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan was in Maldives for a holiday in January.
Sara Ali Khan was in Maldives for a holiday in January.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim are 'double trouble' together, see throwback pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:20 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan may be back in India but is clearly missing the tropical island nation of Maldives. She posted two throwback pictures with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Milind Soman shared a few pictures of himself in a suit.
Milind Soman shared a few pictures of himself in a suit.
bollywood

Milind Soman says his next marathon outfit may be a tuxedo

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:06 PM IST
  • Milind Soman has shared throwback pictures of himself in a suit, and said that he may soon be seen running a marathon in a tuxedo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jacqueline Fernandez with Amanda Cerny.
Jacqueline Fernandez with Amanda Cerny.
bollywood

Amanda stands by protesting farmers: 'Guess you won’t be seeing me in Bollywood'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 03:38 PM IST
  • Amanda Cerny, the close friend and lookalike of Jacqueline Fernandez, stood by her views on the farmers' protest and said that if she was banned from Bollywood for speaking up, so be it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor is due this month.
Kareena Kapoor is due this month.
bollywood

Kareena shares video as she cradles her baby bump: '9 months and going strong'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 03:37 PM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor is now in the ninth month of her pregnancy and looks happy as ever. The actor is due this month. Watch a new video shared by her on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ahan Shetty and Aryan Khan play a game of cricket. (Varinder Chawla)
Ahan Shetty and Aryan Khan play a game of cricket. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Shah Rukh, Suniel's sons, Aryan Khan and Ahan Shetty, play cricket together

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:57 PM IST
  • Ahan Shetty and Aryan Khan, sons of actors Suniel Shetty and Shah Rukh Khan, were spotted playing cricket together in Mumbai. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Konkona Sensharma responded to the tweets by the film fraternity and cricketers on the ongoing farmers' protest.
Konkona Sensharma responded to the tweets by the film fraternity and cricketers on the ongoing farmers' protest.
bollywood

Konkona feels ‘fear’ made Bollywood and cricket stars share unity tweets

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:57 PM IST
  • Konkona Sensharma responded to a tweet questioning why Bollywood and cricket stars put out similar statements on the farmers' protest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor's due date is in February.
Kareena Kapoor's due date is in February.
bollywood

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor says she's having sugar rush, digs into box of Nutties

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:13 PM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor, who is due in February, shared a picture of a box of Nutties and mentioned how she was having a sugar rush.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Both Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have very hectic work schedules.
Both Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have very hectic work schedules.
bollywood

Priyanka reveals the one rule of her marriage with Nick: ‘We meet every 3 weeks'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra has said she and husband Nick Jonas make sure to spend at least a couple of days together each month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farah Khan Ali criticised Bollywood celebrities' 'India against propaganda' tweets.
Farah Khan Ali criticised Bollywood celebrities' 'India against propaganda' tweets.
bollywood

Farah Khan Ali disappointed by film fraternity's 'identical' unity tweets

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:36 PM IST
Farah Khan Ali criticised the film fraternity's 'India against propaganda' tweets and emphasised the distinction between ‘reel-life heroes’ and ‘real-life heroes’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut have been in a war of words ever since the latter called her and Swara Bhasker ‘B grade actresses’.
Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut have been in a war of words ever since the latter called her and Swara Bhasker ‘B grade actresses’.
bollywood

Taapsee takes a swipe at Kangana Ranaut, suggests it's in her DNA to be toxic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:34 PM IST
  • Taapsee Pannu has made several comments about Kangana Ranaut's sustained Twitter attacks against her. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Athiya Shetty's latest picture saw KL Rahul react to it.
Athiya Shetty's latest picture saw KL Rahul react to it.
bollywood

Athiya Shetty shares a gorgeous pic, see rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul's response

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:09 PM IST
  • Athiya Shetty shared a new picture on social media, and a number of celebrities reacted to it. One of them was her rumoured boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan has worked with his father, Rakesh Roshan, in a number of films including Koi Mil Gaya and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.
Hrithik Roshan has worked with his father, Rakesh Roshan, in a number of films including Koi Mil Gaya and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.
bollywood

Rakesh on life after cancer: 'Not allowed, but I have 2 pegs every evening'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:49 PM IST
  • Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, has said that even though he has quit smoking, he has alcohol almost every evening, because it makes him feel 'mentally fit'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tahira Kashyap has shared a poem about embracing scars like a badge of honour.
Tahira Kashyap has shared a poem about embracing scars like a badge of honour.
bollywood

Tahira Kashyap pens poem on World Cancer Day: ‘There's more to the scar'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:27 PM IST
  • Tahira Kashyap, who is a breast cancer survivor, has shared an inspirational poem on the occasion of World Cancer Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be dating Rohan Shrestha.(Instagram/shraddhakapoor)
Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be dating Rohan Shrestha.(Instagram/shraddhakapoor)
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor reacts to marriage rumours: 'What are you saying?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:18 PM IST
  • Actor Shraddha Kapoor was confronted at the airport about rumours about her tying the knot with Rohan Shrestha. Check out her response.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP