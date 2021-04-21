News updates from HT: Second 'Oxygen Express' to run to Lucknow after UP govt's request and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On a request from UP govt, second ‘Oxygen Express’ to run to Lucknow

More states are seeking assistance from the Railways for delivering Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) via ‘Oxygen Express’ trains with Uttar Pradesh becomes the third state to demand the facility after Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Read more

IPL 2021: 'Hindsight is a beautiful thing,' KL Rahul explains what 'cost' Punjab Kings after 9-wicket loss to Sunrisers

Kings XI Punjab suffered their third-straight defeat in the Indian Premier League against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. After electing to bat, Rahul saw his team getting bundled out for 120 in just 19.4 overs. Read more

Step inside Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's recently renovated Mumbai home which is luxurious, elegant and spacious

Television’s popular couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been redoing the interiors of their home for a while. After having kept the work under wraps, Shoaib finally gave fans a house tour via his YouTube channel. Read more

‘PM Modi wants country to handle Covid while he gives speeches’: Congress

Congress hit out at Prime Minister Modi over his address to the nation on Tuesday evening and said that he wants the entire country to handle the Covid situation while he gives speeches. Read more