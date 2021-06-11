News updates from HT: Supreme Court to close proceedings against Italian Marines and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm on Friday (June 11, 2021). Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Fishermen killings case: SC to close proceedings against Italian Marines

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to close all proceedings in India against the Italian marines who killed two Indian fishermen off the coast of Kerala in 2012, saying it will pass the formal order on Tuesday next week.

Why was Bharat Biotech's Covaxin not approved in US? Here's what we know so far

Covaxin, Bharat Biotech's India-made vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), was not given approval for emergency use in the United States by the country's top public health regulator -- the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Rejecting Covaxin's application for emergency use authorisation in the US, the FDA sought more data on the clinical trials for the vaccine, the complete extent of which is still lacking.

‘Doesn’t have courage to speak to me’: Sachin Pilot on Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s claim he will jump ship

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday reacted to the claim made by Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Rita Bahuguna Joshi that he will soon jump ship after Jitin Prasada's exit from the grand old party. "Rita Bahuguna Joshi has said she has spoken to Sachin. She might have spoken to Sachin Tendulkar. She doesn't have the courage to speak to me," Sachin Pilot said.

'Faster than Porsche, safer than Volvo' Tesla Model S Plaid debuts in US

Tesla Model S Plaid, projected as the fastest car in the world, has been launched officially in the US during an event held a short while back at the electric vehicle manufacturer's Fremont facility in California. Tesla CEO Elon Musk himself drove in the new electric car, the performance version of the Model S sedan, on stage before hosting the event in his inimical style.

'If you come on an A tour with me, you'll not leave without playing a game': Dravid on India's tremendous bench-strength

It took years for the Indian cricketing system to develop players that today can fill in successfully for a big player. Look no further than the tour of Australia. While MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli were leading the senior men's team to unprecedented heights in international cricket, the great Rahul Dravid was busy doing what he does best – prepare the stars of tomorrow.

Orbital sunrise to Sun’s glint beaming off English Channel: ISS shares incredible pics in viral post

International Space Station's (ISS) Instagram account is nothing less than a treasure trove for those who love everything space-related. From sharing videos of spacewalks to posting images of our own Blue Planet, the shares by the space station often leave people mesmerised. Just like their latest post which shows different kinds of pictures of Earth taken from space.

Haseen Dillruba trailer: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey bring a desi Gone Girl to life. Watch

Actor Taapsee Pannu has shared the first trailer for her upcoming thriller film, Haseen Dillruba. Directed by Vinil Mathew, it also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. Taapsee Pannu plays Rani in Haseen Dillruba, married to Vikrant Massey's Rishu. After Rishu is killed in an explosion, the shadow of doubt falls on Rani.