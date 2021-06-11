Home / Trending / Orbital sunrise to Sun’s glint beaming off English Channel: ISS shares incredible pics in viral post
An orbital sunrise is pictured above the Indian Ocean off the coast of Western Australia from the International Space Station.(Instagram/@iss)
An orbital sunrise is pictured above the Indian Ocean off the coast of Western Australia from the International Space Station.(Instagram/@iss)
trending

Orbital sunrise to Sun’s glint beaming off English Channel: ISS shares incredible pics in viral post

International Space Station (ISS) took to Instagram to share the mesmerising images taken from space.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 12:36 PM IST

International Space Station’s (ISS) Instagram account is nothing less than a treasure trove for those who love everything space related. From sharing videos of spacewalks to posting images of our own Blue Planet, the shares by the space station often leave people mesmerised. Just like their latest post which shows different kinds of pictures of Earth taken from space.

The post shared by ISS contains four amazing images. In the caption, they also explained what the pictures show.

“Pic 1) The sun’s glint beams off the English Channel and the North Sea. Pic 2) An orbital sunrise is pictured above the Indian Ocean off the coast of Western Australia. Pic 3) Middle Eastern city lights with the Moon’s glint beaming off the Mediterranean Sea and the Gulf of Suez. Pic 4) A long exposure photograph of African city lights, Earth’s atmospheric glow and star trails,” reads a part of their post.

Take a look at the astonishing pictures which may leave you speechless:

Since being posted some eight hours ago, the share has gathered more than 70,000 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people who couldn’t stop commenting on the beauty of the images.

“Amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautiful,” shared another. Many reacted with fire or heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the images shared by the International Space Station on Instagram?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
international space station instagram

Related Stories

A glimpse of the Solar Eclipse capture behind the Statue of Liberty in USA.(Twitter/@GaryHershorn)
A glimpse of the Solar Eclipse capture behind the Statue of Liberty in USA.(Twitter/@GaryHershorn)
trending

Solar Eclipse 2021: Nasa shares stunning pics on Twitter, netizens chip in too

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 09:35 PM IST
The solar eclipse however was not visible in India except for a few cities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.