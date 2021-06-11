Orbital sunrise to Sun’s glint beaming off English Channel: ISS shares incredible pics in viral post

International Space Station’s (ISS) Instagram account is nothing less than a treasure trove for those who love everything space related. From sharing videos of spacewalks to posting images of our own Blue Planet, the shares by the space station often leave people mesmerised. Just like their latest post which shows different kinds of pictures of Earth taken from space.

The post shared by ISS contains four amazing images. In the caption, they also explained what the pictures show.

“Pic 1) The sun’s glint beams off the English Channel and the North Sea. Pic 2) An orbital sunrise is pictured above the Indian Ocean off the coast of Western Australia. Pic 3) Middle Eastern city lights with the Moon’s glint beaming off the Mediterranean Sea and the Gulf of Suez. Pic 4) A long exposure photograph of African city lights, Earth’s atmospheric glow and star trails,” reads a part of their post.

Take a look at the astonishing pictures which may leave you speechless:

Since being posted some eight hours ago, the share has gathered more than 70,000 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people who couldn’t stop commenting on the beauty of the images.

“Amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautiful,” shared another. Many reacted with fire or heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the images shared by the International Space Station on Instagram?

