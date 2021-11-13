News updates from HT: TMC nominates ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro to Rajya Sabha and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Trinamool nominates ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro to Rajya Sabha

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday nominated former Goa chief minister, who joined the party in September, as its member to the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Parliament. Read more

'Rizwan’s grit, fight after being in ICU for two days, truly inspiring’: VVS Laxman doffs hat to Pakistan's wicketkeeper

The fact that Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan was in the ICU two days before the T20 World Cup semifinal and he still went on to score a crucial 67 against Australia bears a testament to his love for the country. Read more

Kangana Ranaut offers to return Padma Shri if proven wrong about freedom comment, asks 'which war took place in 1947'

Kangana Ranaut defended herself after being slammed for her ‘freedom’ remark. The actor said that she is ready to return her Padma Shri if someone can enlighten her about what took place in 1947. Read more

Milind Soman does 18 pull-ups after long day at work, fan says incredible at 56: Watch video

Fitness enthusiast and celebrated supermodel Milind Soman has a knack for pumping us up to get off our beds and start our day on a healthy routine. At 56, the actor never misses a day in his workout routine that is an inspiration for many. Recently, he posted a video of himself working out after a long day at work, and it will motivate you to fight all the laziness. Read more

Food blogger tries ‘Tikki rasgulla chaat’, her expression says it all. Watch

A food blogger's reaction to trying a new fusion food dish has left people giggling. It also prompted many to say how they think they would feel the same way as the blogger without even trying the dish. The clip shows the woman trying a dish called ‘Tikki rasgulla chaat’, Let that sink in. Read more