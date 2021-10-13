News updates from HT: Top cop orders inquiry into NCB zonal director allegations, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mumbai cruise drug case: Top cop orders inquiry into Sameer Wankhede’s allegations

Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale has ordered an inquiry into the allegations made by Sameer Wankhede, Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that some people have been following him regularly. [Read more…]

What is the row over Rajnath Singh's Savarkar comment? Who said what?

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday released a book on Veer Savarkar and said there was a deliberate conspiracy to defame Savarkar. It was Mahatma Gandhi who asked him to file the mercy petitions, he said, drawing reactions from politicians and historians. [Read more…]

Poonch encounter: Huge turnout for last rites of slain soldiers

Mortal remains of soldiers who were killed in an encounter in Jammu & Kashmir’s Poonch reached their respective homes. Villages in Punjab bid a tearful adieu to its martyrs. A large number of people gathered as the father of Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh’s lit his pyre. [Watch]

'These conditions are difficult for anyone' - Ajit Agarkar on Marcus Stoinis' return to Delhi Capitals XI

Delhi Capitals fans received a piece of good news on Wednesday as DC captain Rishabh Pant announced at the toss that Marcus Stoinis is returning to the playing XI, replacing Tom Curran. Stoinis was injured in DC's first game of the UAE leg - and his absence has affected the balance of theDelhi team. [Read more…]

Anushka Sharma treats fans to a new pic of 'little' Vamika on Ashtami

Anushka Sharma has shared a new picture of her daughter Vamika on the occasion of Durga Ashtami. The actor, who welcomed her daughter with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, named Vamika, which is the Sanskrit name for Goddess Durga. [Read more…]

‘Honest Interview’ posts on Twitter turn into source of laughter

“Why should we hire you?” - this is a common question asked during job interviews. People usually come up with rehearsed answers for this question that are mostly about one’s abilities, as opposed to a line many may want to say, which is, “Because my wallet is empty.” Probably that is why people are now taking to Twitter to share their ‘untold’ answers to such job interview questions under the Honest Interview trend. [Read more…]

Sidharth Malhotra rekindles our crush with his ethnic look in red kurta, pants

We are not Kajol from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham but we truly agree that men look dapper in kurta pyjama “warna lagey bekaar” and backing our claim this festive week is Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra whose ethnic look in red kurta, pants have rekindled our crush. Laying ethnic fashion cues for men in a red kurta and a pair of black jeans this Navratri, Sid left us with hearts in our eyes as men bookmark this sizzling look for Durga Puja and Dussehra festivities. [Read more…]

