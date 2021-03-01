News updates from HT: Traffic remains diverted due to farmers' protest at Delhi borders and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Farmers’ protest: Traffic remains diverted at several Delhi borders

Several borders of the national capital with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) continued to remain closed for vehicular movement on Monday due to the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three new farm laws. Read More

Record global food prices benefit Indian farmers, but stoke inflation fears

Global food prices rose for an eighth consecutive month in January to their highest level since July 2014. Read More

India kicks off 2nd phase of Covid-19 vaccination; Co-Win registration from 9am

India has begun inoculating its elderly citizens against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the second phase of the world’s largest vaccination drive on Monday. Read More

From 1st Covid-19 patient, a call to dispel stigma

When Rohit Dutta landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on February 25, all he was looking forward to was his 12-year-old son’s birthday party in three days. Read More

'All the moaning and groaning has got to stop': Viv Richards says India have pushed England out of 'comfort zone'

Former West Indies captain Viv Richards has weighed in on the debate surrounding the pitch on which the third Test match. Read More

Golden Globes 2021 live: Emma Corrin wins Best Actress Drama for playing Princess Diana on The Crown

The Golden Globes 2021 awards will be handed out under pandemic conditions on Monday. Read More

Golden Globes 2021: The glam was back at the award show, albeit at a distance

Glam was back for the Golden Globes virtual, bicoastal awards night Sunday as nominees Zoomed in from around the world and, for Leslie Odom Jr. Read More

'Are you terrorists?': Kejriwal blames BJP for Red Fort chaos, backs farm stir

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visited Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on February 28. The Aam Aadmi Party chief addressed a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat'. A.A.P. is setting its sights on Uttar Pradesh ahead of 2022 elections. Watch