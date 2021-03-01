News updates from HT: Traffic remains diverted due to farmers' protest at Delhi borders and all the latest news
Farmers’ protest: Traffic remains diverted at several Delhi borders
Several borders of the national capital with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) continued to remain closed for vehicular movement on Monday due to the ongoing farmers' protest against the three new farm laws.
Record global food prices benefit Indian farmers, but stoke inflation fears
Global food prices rose for an eighth consecutive month in January to their highest level since July 2014.
India kicks off 2nd phase of Covid-19 vaccination; Co-Win registration from 9am
India has begun inoculating its elderly citizens against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the second phase of the world's largest vaccination drive on Monday.
From 1st Covid-19 patient, a call to dispel stigma
When Rohit Dutta landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on February 25, all he was looking forward to was his 12-year-old son's birthday party in three days.
'All the moaning and groaning has got to stop': Viv Richards says India have pushed England out of 'comfort zone'
Former West Indies captain Viv Richards has weighed in on the debate surrounding the pitch on which the third Test match.
Golden Globes 2021 live: Emma Corrin wins Best Actress Drama for playing Princess Diana on The Crown
The Golden Globes 2021 awards will be handed out under pandemic conditions on Monday.
Golden Globes 2021: The glam was back at the award show, albeit at a distance
Glam was back for the Golden Globes virtual, bicoastal awards night Sunday as nominees Zoomed in from around the world and, for Leslie Odom Jr.
'Are you terrorists?': Kejriwal blames BJP for Red Fort chaos, backs farm stir
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visited Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on February 28. The Aam Aadmi Party chief addressed a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat'. A.A.P. is setting its sights on Uttar Pradesh ahead of 2022 elections.